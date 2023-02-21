Rams' Jalen Ramsey on Amon-Ra St. Brown Recruiting Him to Lions: 'We Shall See'

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey hinted at a potential future with the Detroit Lions in his response to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown:

St. Brown first made a pitch to the Pro Bowl cornerback on The 33rd Team:

"I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors), (that) they might release him or however that's going to work," St. Brown said (h/t Justin Rogers of the Detroit News). "Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (Lions quarterback Jared) Goff before, um, Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you, my guy. Talk to me."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported Ramsey could be a candidate to be released this offseason, although the cornerback shut down those rumors himself:

If Ramsey does change teams this offseason, the Lions could be a quality fit.

Detroit went 9-8 last season, but the defense needs significant help after finishing 28th in points allowed. The unit ranked 30th against the pass and 31st in yards allowed per attempt.

Adding a proven player like Ramsey would give the team a massive upgrade in the secondary as well as a mentor for 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah.

From Ramsey's perspective, Detroit could be closer to contention even with the Rams just one year removed from a Super Bowl title. Los Angeles finished 5-12 last season and has significant question marks at quarterback going forward with Matthew Stafford struggling with injuries last year.

The Lions would have made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this past year if Ramsey and the Rams had completed their upset over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, but Seattle pulled out the 19-16 overtime win.

Of course, not everyone thinks this would be a good match:

The Rams also won't be in a hurry to release Ramsey with $32.1 million in dead cap attached, per Spotrac. A trade could make more sense, allowing Los Angeles to save $5.6 million against the cap while recouping assets for a rebuild.

If the team waits until after June 1, a trade would save $17 million for the 2023 salary cap.