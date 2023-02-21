Damian Lillard, Chris Paul Named as Players NBA All-Stars Most Want to See Win Title

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard and Chris Paul are two locks for the Basketball Hall of Fame when their careers end, but they are also chasing a championship before they stop playing.

In a new poll conducted during All-Star Weekend by The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Law Murray, and Bob Kravitz, Lillard and Paul were voted by their fellow peers as the players whom they would most like to see win a title.

Of the 16 players who responded to the question, Lillard and Paul both received three votes.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton was among those who voted for Paul: "He's one of those guys who comes in and does the work and never complains."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.