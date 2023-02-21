Jacque Vaughn, Nets Agree to New Contract After Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trades

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets face a somewhat uncertain future after trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. What's not in doubt is who will be leading the team through the transition.

The Nets announced Tuesday they signed head coach Jacque Vaughn to a contract extension.

General manager Sean Marks credited Vaughn with making "an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization."

"On the court, he's clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game," Marks said in a statement.

Vaughn took over as the acting head coach following the firing of Steve Nash in November. It was the second time he was named the interim coach after replacing Kenny Atkinson midway through the 2019-20 season.

Brooklyn was almost immediately linked to Ime Udoka after Nash's departure, but the franchise decided against hiring the suspended Boston Celtics head coach after investigating the allegations of his improper workplace relationship with a female staffer that led to his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

That paved the way for Vaughn to become the permanent head coach.

The Nets have gone 32-19 since he replaced Nash. Prior to Kevin Durant's MCL sprain, they started looking a genuine title contender again, going on an 18-2 run across late November through early January.

Brooklyn began to sputter a bit without Durant, however, and Irving's trade request and subsequent move to the Dallas Mavericks effectively slammed the door shut on any championship quest. By shipping Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the organization brought an end to its ill-fated superteam era.

The Nets aren't quite bottoming out like they did after the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett trade backfired spectacularly. The fact they owe first-round picks to the Houston Rockets from the James Harden trade until 2028, either outright or in the form of potential pick swaps, makes a total rebuild more difficult to execute.

But the front office is clearly reorienting its priorities, and the roster could look a lot different once again next season.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Nets are "are widely expected to gauge" Ben Simmons' after the season, which has seen him to become an important part of the team while scoring just 6.9 points per game.

Marks could be tempted to move Mikal Bridges as well. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Memphis Grizzlies were prepared to offer four first-rounders for Bridges after the Nets acquired him in exchange for Durant.