1 Prospect Each Team Should Be Watching at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are comfortable with the idea of starting Sam Howell going into the offseason. At least, that's the message the franchise wants to put forth.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Commanders informed offensive coordinator candidates that the plan is to start Howell. The question is whether they are serious about that, setting up for the scenario where they have to start Howell because they missed on veteran options or just putting up a smokescreen before trading up for a quarterback.

At No. 16, they are likely out of range for one of the top four quarterbacks. So if the plan is to take a potential Year 1 starter in the draft, they are likely going to have to trade into the top 10.

So keeping an eye on Kentucky's Will Levis would be a smart move. Anthony Richardson could also fall into the same range, but his tools at the combine could also move him up the board.

Levis (6'3", 232 pounds) has the kind of sturdy build you'd like to see in a quarterback and the arm strength to match. He played under an NFL offensive coordinator in Liam Coen at Kentucky so he has experience in the kind of offense an NFL team will expect him to absorb.

If the Commanders like what they see from Levis in Indianapolis, they will have to weigh the pros and cons of moving up to get him.