1 Prospect Each Team Should Be Watching at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

1 Prospect Each Team Should Be Watching at the 2023 NFL Scouting CombineFebruary 25, 2023
NFL draft season will kick into high gear next week with all 32 teams converging on Indianapolis for the 2023 scouting combine.
The yearly event provides the opportunity for teams to get an up-close look at the year's group of prospects. This year's invite list features 319 prospects who will attempt to improve their draft stock throughout the week.
For NFL teams, it's an opportunity to solidify their draft board. Whether it be a stellar interview or head-turning athletic testing, the combine can give teams the opportunity to identify which prospects might warrant another review of the film.
It can also be crucial in the teams getting comfortable with who they will select in April. As each team gets ready for the combine, here's one player they should be looking at to collect all the information and intel they need to make wise decisions based on need and draft position.
Arizona Cardinals: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals are in a bit of a unique position with the No. 3 pick. They are one of the few teams in the top five that has a definite plan at quarterback in place.
Kyler Murray's presence disqualifies them from taking a passer. So if the Chicago Bears trade out of the No. 1 pick to a team that wants a quarterback, they could be on the clock with every non-quarterback prospect still available.
That puts them in a position to either take Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter or trade back with a team that might be interested in either of them.
With new head coach Jonathan Gannon looking to repeat the success he had with the Eagles, Will Anderson Jr. should be at the top of his list. Gannon loves versatility from his players.
Even Haason Reddick—who led the team in sacks—was still asked to drop back in coverage and play some traditional linebacker.
Gannon and Co. have to find out if Anderson can be that same kind of player. Watching his athletic testing and position drills will give them an opportunity to evaluate his potential as a franchise-changing player.
Atlanta Falcons: DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
With 21 total sacks and a pressure percentage of just 14.6 on the season, the Atlanta Falcons had one of the mildest pass rushes in the league.
The Falcons must come away from this draft with a difference-maker up front. The only problem is that by picking at No. 8, the blue-chip prospects could already be gone. Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter and Myles Murphy fit the bill but are the top three players on the Bleacher Report big board.
If that trio is gone, the value of taking another of the defensive line prospects is a little riskier.
That's why the Falcons need to come away from Indianapolis with a firm evaluation of Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson. The 6'6", 275-pound defensive end is huge for his position but he notched 17 sacks in his time in Lubbock.
His overall athleticism at a position where it is so important remains a question for B/R scout Matt Holder:
"My biggest concern with Wilson is that he's not a high-end athlete like a lot of other defensive linemen in this draft class. His bend and overall athletic ability aren't necessarily bad, per se, but he might fall short in that department when compared to other first-rounders."
He has a chance to answer those questions in Indy and the Falcons should be paying close attention to what he does.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Regardless of what happens with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson this offseason, the team needs help at the receiver position.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba looked like a surefire first-round prospect after his 2021 season. He led an Ohio State receiving corps in yards and receptions that featured Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. He finished it off by toasting the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl to the tune of 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
However, Smith-Njigba only played in three games due to a hamstring injury and it's given time for analysts to find faults and flaws in the receiver's game. ESPN's Todd McShay even went as far as saying that he doesn't view the Ohio State receiver as a first-round pick.
"I struggle with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I really do because I see the talent there. I see the ability to create, but I do think he's going to be a No. 3 receiver and every NFL scout I've talked to said you take a No. 3 early, mid-second round. That's not a first round pick," McShay said on ESPN's First Draft podcast (h/t Nick Kosko of ON3).
Smith-Njigba's athletic testing could easily put him out of range for the Ravens, who own the 23rd pick, but if his numbers don't pop, the Ravens should be his floor come draft day.
Buffalo Bills: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
These days, it takes a special running back prospect to be taken in the first round. With so many teams getting good production out of the position without using a first-round pick or spending a lot of money, the debate over whether it's worth taking a running back in the first 32 picks continues to rage.
This year, Bijan Robinson should ignite that conversation once again. The Texas back is ranked fourth on B/R's big board, but there's still a chance the runner could be available when the Bills get on the clock at No. 27.
If that's the case, the Bills are going to have a conundrum. They just spent a second-round pick on James Cook and they have other needs that could help them.
But if they believe that Robinson has the capability of being an elite back early in his career then he may be too good to pass up. On film, he shows the ability to be a home-run threat any time he touches the ball as well as a natural receiver out of the backfield.
If Robinson looks like a generational talent in Indianapolis, he could be the missing piece of the puzzle that takes the Bills to the Super Bowl.
Carolina Panthers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
The Carolina Panthers have tried just about every avenue of finding a franchise quarterback over the last two seasons except using a first-round pick on a quarterback.
They signed Teddy Bridgewater, traded for Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold and even tried to bring back Cam Newton.
Drafting Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 draft was a half-measure. They can't just hope he defies the odds and goes from third-round pick to bonafide franchise passer. The ideal scenario is identifying a quarterback for Frank Reich to develop as he takes on the role of head coach in 2023.
With the No. 9 pick, the Panthers are likely going to have to give up quite a bit to move up in a position to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. Instead, the Panthers' most realistic options might be between Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.
Richardson (No. 19 overall) is the higher-rated prospect by our group of scouts although that is going to be subjective based on how one views Richardson. Levis (No. 37 overall) went third in the latest B/R mock draft.
However, Richardson's athleticism and running ability could give him a leg up on having early success. He ran for 654 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with Florida. After watching him move in his athletic testing, he may have too much potential for the Panthers to pass on.
Chicago Bears: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
Last year's combine saw Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker secure the No. 1 pick after posting outrageous athletic testing numbers.
History could repeat itself with Jalen Carter taking to Indianapolis next week.
Georgia's 2022 class of rookies was incredible. Not only was Walker the No. 1 pick, but Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Lewis Cine all joined him as first-rounders from that defense. Yet, Carter jumped off film even with that crew last season.
Now, he's about to blow up the combine with his athletic testing. There just aren't many 6'3", 300-pound men who can do a windmill dunk in a basketball game.
The Chicago Bears are in a great position. They have the No. 1 pick in a draft class where there are multiple teams looking for a quarterback. They could eventually trade back a spot or two and still wind up with their choice of the top non-quarterback talent.
That decision likely comes down to between Carter and Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Both have incredible film and skills. But Carter has the potential to post a mind-boggling combine and cement himself as the No. 1 prospect in the class.
Cincinnati Bengals: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
The Cincinnati Bengals mission of putting a good offensive line in front of Joe Burrow is an ongoing project.
The team should be applauded for the effort they put into it last year. They added a group of veterans that included Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins. The Collins move was worth the risk but didn't exactly pan out.
The 29-year-old came to the Bengals with a relatively checkered injury history. He missed all of 2020 with a hip injury. Then he was suspended for five games in 2021 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, in missing a drug test.
He ended this season in December when he tore his ACL and MCL against the Patriots. The Bengals can save around $6 million against the cap by cutting Collins this offseason.
That should make drafting a right tackle an intriguing possibility in the first round this year. Darnell Wright is a prospect that would make a lot of sense.
He could make a lot of sense given his experience at Tennessee. He made 42 starts with experience at right tackle, left tackle and even right guard. He pitched a shutout against pass-rushers in his final season at Tennessee, giving up no sacks on 507 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.
If he looks the part in Indy, he could be a steal for the Bengals in the back half of the first round.
Cleveland Browns: WR Rashee Rice, SMU
The Cleveland Browns need to find a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver to play across from Amari Cooper, but they won't have access to the top tier of prospects because they don't have a first-round pick.
Fortunately for them, it's possible that a receiver like Rashee Rice could fall to them when they are first scheduled to be on the clock at No. 43.
The combine can be important for a Group of Five prospect like Rice. The SMU receiver didn't always have the opportunity to prove himself against the best talent, but he'll be side-by-side with his peers in Indianapolis.
Rice is not the kind of receiver that's going to put up silly speed numbers. He's a physical player who can win at the catchpoint and bully smaller corners. The question is going to be if his acceleration and change of direction skills translate to the kind of route-runner that can win at the NFL level.
He doesn't have to put up a mind-boggling 40 time to raise his stock. He just has to have a good enough three-cone time and show off the acceleration to be a great compliment to Amari Cooper who established himself as the WR1 in Cleveland moving forward.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
The Dallas Cowboys watched a lot of receiving talent walk out the door in the 2022 offseason. Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. were the second and fourth options in the passing game in 2021.
They traded Cooper and let Wilson walk in free agency but their attempt to replace their production fell flat. James Washington never got healthy. Third-round pick Jalen Tolbert was a healthy scratch multiple times and the late-season addition of T.Y. Hilton was too little, too late.
The Cowboys need a legitimate second weapon with some juice. Zay Flowers brings plenty of that to the table.
The 5'9 1/4″, 182 pound receiver is going to have to deal with questions about his frame. But his weigh-in at the Shrine Bowl was at least 10 pounds heavier than his listed weight at Boston College so he's added some bulk to his frame.
Some ultra-athletic testing numbers could help teams get by the size issue as well. Flowers is electric with the ball in his hands and a dynamic route-runner.
In other words, pairing him with CeeDee Lamb would be difficult for opposing secondaries.
Denver Broncos: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
The Denver Broncos are in a precarious position as they prepare for the 2023 NFL draft. On one hand, they are coming off a 5-12 season and haven't had a winning season since 2016. It's a situation where building through the draft is typically essential.
Yet, they aren't scheduled to be on the clock until the third round with the 68th pick. At this point, the Broncos need to find some starters despite the lack of draft capital.
Sean Payton is going to have to find a way to make the offensive pieces work. But winning games with great defense and a strong ground game is probably the best way forward.
Vance Jospeh will be tasked with keeping the defense going, but an upgrade at middle linebacker will be needed. Josey Jewell was solid but Alex Singleton will be a free agent and Jonas Griffith's value is mostly found on special teams.
Iowa's Jack Campbell is a physical presence at middle linebacker. At 6'5", 246 pounds, he has great height and length that helps him make some plays in pass coverage. Against the run, he's a downhill freight train with good tackling technique.
Finding someone like him who could be an asset on the defense would be a good find in the third round.
Detroit Lions: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Under Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions have established an identity behind a rugged offensive line. They can take a big step toward establishing that identity on defense with the sixth pick in the 2023 draft.
Aidan Hutchinson had a strong rookie season, but he alone couldn't stop the Lions from ranking 30th in yards allowed per carry and 18th in sacks. If the Lions are going to correct a weak defense, they are going to have to continue to invest in the defensive line.
That investment could include taking Bryan Bresee with their first pick.
The combine is going to be incredibly important for Bresee's draft stock. Due to injuries and illness, he was not the most productive player at Clemson. But the former 5-star recruit has unique physical tools.
He's an explosive 6'5", 305-pound defensive lineman who was 14th on Bruce Feldman's list of the most athletically gifted players in college football. If his weight room numbers and unofficial testing at Clemson are an indication, he's going to turn some heads at the combine.
That could be enough to propel him into the Top 10.
Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Whether the Packers move on from Aaron Rodgers or not, they have to work to improve the offensive weaponry around their quarterback. That will be especially true if Jordan Love is pressed into action as the starter.
The Packers have been hesitant to spend premium picks or money on receivers. If they are going to maximize Love's opportunity to prove himself, that has to change.
While Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs give them a youthful duo of promising receiver prospects, they could use a potentially elite tight tend to round out their young core of skill players.
Michael Mayer is the best tight end in a strong class for the position. The 6'4½", 265-pound tight end has the functional size and blocking to be a true in-line tight end, but he has the receiving ability to be a jumbo slot receiver in certain packages.
The combine is going to be important for Mayer. The biggest knock on his game is that he doesn't have elite speed and there are questions about his athleticism. That could cause him to go a little later than expected.
However, if his testing numbers are respectable, the film should quell any concerns front offices have about his athleticism.
Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
With the No. 2 pick, the Houston Texans have guaranteed themselves a shot at either Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young.
But they still need to ask themselves whether they want to take a quarterback at all with their top pick. Stroud and Young are nearly unanimously the top two quarterbacks in the class. But both come with questions.
For Stroud, it's the ability to make plays outside of structure. For Young, it's a slight build that hasn't had much success in the NFL. He's listed at 6'0", 194 pounds and the list of sub-200-pound quarterbacks in the league is small.
The talent is hard to pass up, though. The 2021 Heisman winner shows a full command of the Alabama offense, the ability to make plays under pressure and an arm that can drive the ball downfield.
So the Texans have to come away from Indianapolis with two questions in mind: Are they willing to move up to the No. 1 spot to ensure they get their guy? Can Young make up for his size to become a star in the league?
If Young shows up to the combine with some extra weight and still shows off his physical tools, the answer to those questions could be yes.
If not, the Texans are going to have to consider some surprising alternatives with the second pick.
Indianapolis Colts: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has talked about this draft like a man who knows it's critical to his job security. He has openly talked about being willing to move up from No. 4 to No. 1.
"I'd do whatever it takes," he said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, about trading up. "If we thought there's a player that we're driven to get, that makes the franchise and the team better, that's what we do."
The combine is going to offer them a chance to get an up-close look at both C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young to decide whether either of them is the kind of player he covets.
Both have questions, but Stroud is the more prototypical NFL quarterback body. The Colts last two No. 1 picks were Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Stroud looks a lot more like those two than Young does.
The 6'3", 218-pound quarterback did most of his damage at Ohio State from the pocket. But his situation at Ohio State was so good it might be the cause of the questions in his evaluations. He played with the most talented group of receivers in college football behind an offensive line full of future NFL players.
So it should come as no surprise there aren't a ton of plays on his film where he's making plays under pressure or making tough throws.
Getting a good in-person look at his athleticism and arm should give the Colts a better idea about whether he's worth trading up for.
Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
The Jacksonville Jaguars proved a lot in their first year under Doug Pederson. Trevor Lawrence started playing like the top-tier prospect he was hyped to be, most of the veteran free agents they brought in proved to be worth their contract and they eliminated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers from the playoffs.
Now it's about seeing whether they can make even more noise in the playoffs.
That's going to require a better secondary moving forward. Navigating the playoffs in the AFC means beating teams piloted by Patrick Mahomes, Herbert, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.
The Jags have a good CB1 in Tyson Campbell. Now they need to find a reliable No. 2.
Utah's Clark Phillips III is a realistic option with the 25th pick. The All-American plays with fire but at 5'10", 183 pounds, there are legitimate questions about whether he can play on the outside.
If he wants to keep from being pigeonholed as an exclusive slot player, he has to show elite athleticism at the combine. If he does, he makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has done a tremendous job of building a defense that pairs well with Patrick Mahomes and the offense. The result spoke for itself this season.
Chris Jones and Frank Clark were the only two defensive players who cost more than $4.6 million against the cap last season. The rest of the unit was made up of players on rookie contracts or bargain free-agent finds.
Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders are both set to hit free agency. Both played key roles in the Chiefs run defense as nose tackles who could play beside Jones on the inside.
Siaki Ika could not only be a replacement but an upgrade. The 6'4", 358-pounder has drawn comparisons to Vita Vea and has the raw tools to develop into the kind of pass rusher who could push the pocket.
Teams obviously have to devote their blocking resources to Jones on the inside. Teams wouldn't be able to double-team Ika on the interior which would give the Chiefs a dominant tandem on the inside for years to come.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
If the Raiders don't wind up with Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers or another veteran quarterback to replace Derek Carr, then they should be doing their homework on Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.
But if they are going the veteran quarterback route, they desperately need new blood on the defensive side of the ball. They gave up the highest passer rating in the league (98.8) and were 26th in scoring defense.
it doesn't matter who is at quarterback they still won't be good if that continues to be the case.
This year's class of cornerbacks can be hard to decipher. There is no Derek Stingley Jr. or Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner type that is a no-brainer top-five pick.
Christian Gonzalez can make a good case to go in the top 10 at the combine, though. The corner was 25th on Bruce Feldman's list of the best athletes in college football. Feldman reported that he hit 23.3 miles per hour on a GPS tracker and has a 42-inch vertical.
Combine that with his 6'2", 200-pound frame and you start to see a player with the profile of a high draft pick at the position.
Look for him to light up the combine and having several people going back to re-examine his film.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Time is of the essence for the Los Angeles Chargers. They are now in the fourth year of Justin Herbert's rookie contract and the third year of Brandon Staley as the head coach, yet they don't have a playoff win to show for it.
Thus, finding a player who can make an impact right away is paramount in this draft. Jordan Addison, who was deemed the most "pro-ready" receiver prospect by the B/R Scouting Department is a great fit in that regard.
Addison was also deemed the best route-runner of the class. Watching him work for both Pittsburgh and USC in his college career, it's clear he's nuanced in the way that he gets open. He combines his explosiveness with quick footwork to leave defenders in coverage guessing.
That skill set should sound familiar to Chargers fans. Keenan Allen has made a career out of elite route-running and the ability to get open in the short to intermediate areas of the field.
The problem is that Allen is entering his age-31 season, missed seven games due to injury in 2022 and the club can save nearly $15 million by cutting him.
Even if they plan on keeping him this year, it's not a bad idea to have a succession plan. Addison could easily take over the role and give Herbert a young weapon to work with.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge BJ Ojulari, LSU
The Los Angeles Rams decision to devalue draft picks yielded a Super Bowl in the 2021 season, but they are paying the price now.
The Rams won't be on the clock until pick 36 and they only have two picks before the sixth-round. That's not great news for a team that is coming off a 5-12 season.
The team has to maximize the value of their picks and address key team needs. The pass rush is definitely going to be one of those. They were tied for 21st in sacks and 28th in pressure percentage.
That was with Aaron Donald wreaking havoc on the inside. With Donald contemplating retirement in recent seasons, the Rams are one decision from their defensive tackle away from being in serious trouble.
Ojulari is one of the top edge prospects in the draft class. However, the 6'3", 250-pound outside linebacker isn't as good against the run as some of his peers. B/R scout Matt Holder noted the shortcoming in his scouting report:
"If he can improve his use of hands on his finesse moves and add some strength to be more effective when bull-rushing, Ojulari will be a dangerous pass-rusher in the pros. However, his effectiveness against the run is holding his draft stock back."
That might be enough to sink his draft status to the early second round where the Rams have their first pick.
Miami Dolphins: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Mike McDaniel had to make some adjustments to his personnel when he left the San Francisco 49ers to take over the Miami Dolphins. None were more pronounced than going from George Kittle to Mike Gesicki at tight end.
In reality, Kittle and Gesicki couldn't be more different as tight ends. Kittle is a bonafide, true in-line tight end who is more than just an adequate blocker while also having the run-after-the-catch ability to make a difference as a receiver.
In other words, he's perfect for the Niners run-heavy offense. On the other hand, Gesicki is a jumbo slot receiver who happens to be listed as tight end. He's not a strong blocker and it resulted in a reduced role (45.2 percent of the snaps) in South Beach this season.
Darnell Washington would be a much better fit for McDaniel's offense. At 6'7", 270 pounds he's a lot closer to being a tackle than he is an H-back or slot receiver.
While most college tight ends have a hard time adjusting to the demands of being an NFL blocker, Washington should be able to do that part of the job right away. It's developing his skills as a receiver that will determine his ceiling.
The Dolphins don't pick until No. 52, but if they believe there's a chance Washington lasts that long they should be getting a good evaluation of him in the next week.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The Minnesota Vikings spent their first two picks of the draft last year on the secondary. But that shouldn't preclude them from looking at the top cornerback prospects in this draft.
They used a second-round pick on Andrew Booth Jr. last season, but they only got six games out of him before a knee injury cost him the rest of the season. He wasn't particularly good in the small sample size. He allowed 11 catches on 13 targets for 129 yards.
Cameron Dantzler and Patrick Peterson were the starters on the outside. Dantzler ranked 65th out of the 118 corners graded by PFF. Peterson will turn 33 this season and is a free agent.
The Vikings need to get younger in the secondary so players like Devon Witherspoon need to be on their radar. The Illinois corner has a similar build to Booth at 6'0", 180 pounds.
On film, he is a fast-twitch athlete with the ability to break quickly on the ball. He has a slight build, but he plays physically in spite of it.
The opinions on this cornerback class could vary widely so the combine is going to be important. Someone like Witherspoon could vault up boards as teams get a look at how he looks athletically beside his counterparts.
New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Bill Belichick could get away with having a thin receiving corps in the Tom Brady years. Those years are over and 2022 was a harsh reminder of that fact.
Mac Jones struggled to progress in Year 2. Bailey Zappe had some good moments but the fact of the matter is that the Patriots haven't put their quarterbacks in a good position to succeed.
To make matters worse, Jakobi Meyers is set to hit free agency potentially leaving the team with an even worse receiver room.
Finding a playmaker in this draft is going to be crucial. The Patriots should start their search with Quentin Johnston. The 6'4", 215-pounder has the most ideal frame for an outside receiver from the first-round prospects.
The TCU product can track and bring down the long ball but he can also run with power after the catch.
In other words, he has the ability to make Jones' life a lot easier moving forward.
New Orleans Saints: Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Will McDonald IV turned a lot of heads at the Senior Bowl with his devastating spin move and quick first step. At the combine, he should lock up a first-round grade.
McDonald is another prospect who was featured on Bruce Feldman's list of elite athletes in college football. The Iowa State defender came in at No. 5.
Feldman noted that Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects for McDonald to post a 42-43" vertical and a broad jump around 11 feet. A 43" vertical would beat last year's highest set by Channing Tindall and Tariq Woolen by an inch.
McDonald had double-digit sacks in his third and fourth seasons in Ames. But he moved to a different position last year, lining up as a 5-technique and inside the tackle more often which hurt his numbers.
Regardless, NFL talent evaluators are going to see the burst, athleticism and pass-rush moves that will make him a success.
The Saints should be one of those teams paying attention. Cameron Jordan is 33 years old and Marcus Davenport is set to hit free agency.
New York Giants: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Every year there's a receiver who lights up the combine and his stock skyrockets. This year, there's a good chance that the receiver is Jalin Hyatt.
The Tennessee receiver was a big part of the Volunteers' success on offense this season. Hyatt saw 23.4 percent of the targets and brought down 67 of them for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hyatt got a disproportionate amount of his production from go routes. He will certainly have to refine his route tree and work on his release if he wants to find success at the next level.
Still, the kind of speed that Hyatt could show off at the combine is hard to come by. He's the kind of deep threat that changes the geometry of the defense.
It's also something that Daniel Jones didn't have at his disposal last season. Darius Slayton was the team's best deep threat, but he's now a free agent and has already shown his ceiling.
The ceiling is much higher for Hyatt. It's going to take a strong combine, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the first-round conversation by the end of the week.
New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Maybe Mekhi Becton will get his career back on track after injuries have limited him to just one game over the last two seasons. But the Jets can't pin the hopes of their offensive line on that happening.
George Fant is set to hit free agency and the Jets are presumably going to make a move for a veteran quarterback. Protecting whoever that is has to be paramount.
Drafting Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. would be a great step in that direction. Whereas Becton had a massive frame and is a road-grader, Johnson Jr. was voted "most versatile" and the No. 1 tackle in the class by Bleacher Report's scouting department.
Johnson is a great fit because he's played on both sides of the line. He gave up zero sacks while playing right guard last season, per PFF.
Johnson can do anything you'd ask a tackle to do in any scheme. At 6'6", 310 pounds he has a more typical frame for an NFL tackle, but the ability to kick inside to guard ensures he would be a high-level addition to the Jets offensive line.
Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
The Philadelphia Eagles built a conference-winning defense with an elite pass rush and two physical cover corners in Darius Slay and James Bradberry. The duo worked in concert with the pass rush to make it difficult for anyone to throw the ball.
Now they face a mass exodus of free agents and financial constraints as they look to re-tool and remain a Super Bowl contender.
Bradberry is going to be one of the free agents they have a hard time retaining. Spotrac projects a three-year, $45.5 million contract for him and the Eagles are $2.8 million over the cap.
The Eagles ranked third in EPA when they played man coverage. If they want to continue to be able to do that, finding a corner who is comfortable playing press-man is going to be vital.
Joey Porter Jr. is arguably the man corner in the class. The 6'2" 194-pounder has the size and strength to make life difficult at the line of scrimmage for receivers. He plays with the kind of edge and confidence you want to see in an elite corner.
The Eagles have a rare chance to pick 10th after going to the Super Bowl thanks to their trade with the Saints last year. They need to spend the combine identifying who can help them keep things rolling.
Porter projects as that kind of player.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers have attempted to fill both tackle spots with a third-and-fourth-round pick over the last two years. It's time to invest some serious draft capital in the position.
Moore played admirably for a fourth-round pick at left tackle as a rookie. He won the job in the preseason and earned a PFF grade of 57.8, which is just below average.
The problem is he didn't show much growth from Year 1 to Year 2. He posted a 62.4 grade but gave up seven sacks and drew 10 penalties.
The Steelers need a player with a higher ceiling at the position. The ceilings don't get much higher than Broderick Jones'. He allowed just two hits and seven hurries with no sacks for Georgia this season, per PFF.
The arm length measurement is going to be important for Jones. He's only 6'4", 310 pounds so there may be some that view him as a guard, but there's nothing on his film that shows he doesn't have the ability to be a left tackle.
The Steelers will have the opportunity to decide for themselves in Indy. If they feel he can play the position, he would be a logical choice at No. 17.
San Francisco 49ers: Edge Byron Young, Tennessee
The San Francisco 49ers seem to have followed in the footstep of their NFC West brethren in Los Angeles. They have traded their first-, second-and-third-round picks in trades that brought them Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey.
They will only pick in the third round with compensatory picks for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel who were hired away by other franchises for front office and head coaching jobs.
The first of those picks comes at No. 99, so the Niners will need to set their sights on players who aren't getting as much hype as their first-round counterparts.
Still, a player like Byron Young of Tennessee could wind up being a useful player right away. Young is a 6'3", 245-pound outside linebacker that doesn't quite have the bulk to be an early-down player.
He should bring immediate value as a pass-rush specialist, though. The athletic testing is going to be important for Young. On film, he shows the athleticism and flexibility to bend the edge and get after the quarterback.
Nick Bosa is obviously an elite edge, but Samson Ebukam is set to be a free agent and the Niners need to continue to replenish their depth on the defensive line.
Young can be a rotational piece early in his career with the potential to add some weight and become a more useful player.
Seattle Seahawks: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
The Seahawks are in the unenviable position of sitting at No. 5 in a draft that seems to have four clear-cut options with the first four picks.
If C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter represent the first four selections, the Seahawks' pick is where things will get really interesting. There might be trade interest for Will Levis or Anthony Richardson, so they need to get a good sense of who they think is worth the fifth selection.
Based on the B/R big board, Clemson's Myles Murphy deserves to be in that conversation. The defensive end is third on our big board with a 9.1 grade.
The 6'5", 275-pound defensive end has great size to be a true defensive end who can set the edge against the run as well as hunt down quarterbacks. Whether he's worth a top-five pick could be revealed at the combine.
If he proves to be an athletic marvel comparable to other pass rushers who have been taken that early he becomes a real possibility for the Seahawks. Seattle has a collection of interesting young pass rushers, but none that would be considered a true No. 1 threat.
Murphy could bring the group together and make the Seahawks defense better for years to come.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Todd Bowles defense relies on athletic edge rushers who can play some outside linebacker and execute multiple blitzes and games.
The Buccaneers were 10th in blitz percentage last season, yet they were 16th in pressure percentage. Vita Vea led the team in sacks with 6.5. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka only had four in a season where he was supposed to step up in Jason Pierre-Paul's vacated role.
Shaq Barrett suffered a torn Achilles that ended his season after eight games. So they'll be relying on a 30-year-old Barrett to come back from a major injury next season and carry the pass rush.
That's not very promising and finding a future pass-rushing star needs to be a priority.
Nolan Smith could be uniquely qualified to thrive in the Tampa system. At 6'3", 235 pounds he's not the prototypical hand-in-the-dirt defensive end that some teams will look for. He's a great mover with the versatility to do what will be asked of him by Bowles and his staff.
Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 9, so the medical evaluation will be important for him in Indianapolis. But if he gets a clean bill of health, the Buccaneers should be hoping he falls to them at No. 19.
Tennessee Titans: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Tennessee Titans will be on the lookout for their starting left tackle. Outside of injury, Taylor Lewan has been the man on the blindside for the Titans, but they've already released him marking a new era at the position.
Fortunately, the Titans are in a good spot at No. 11 to snag one of the best tackles in the draft.
Depending on who you ask, that player is Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department is buying Skoronski's talent. He's the ninth overall player on the big board. But he's listed as an interior offensive lineman based on his 6'4", 315-pound frame and questions about his arm length.
Whether he has the requisite length to survive on the outside is going to be an important question. But regardless of the answer, Skoronski is going to make any offensive line better. If he isn't a tackle, he has All-Pro potential at guard.
In college, Skoronski navigated the challenges of left tackle just fine. He started three seasons at left tackle, including one as a true freshman in the Big Ten.
The Titans will need to determine how they view him and if he's worthy of the No. 11 selection come April.
Washington Commanders: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
The Washington Commanders are comfortable with the idea of starting Sam Howell going into the offseason. At least, that's the message the franchise wants to put forth.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Commanders informed offensive coordinator candidates that the plan is to start Howell. The question is whether they are serious about that, setting up for the scenario where they have to start Howell because they missed on veteran options or just putting up a smokescreen before trading up for a quarterback.
At No. 16, they are likely out of range for one of the top four quarterbacks. So if the plan is to take a potential Year 1 starter in the draft, they are likely going to have to trade into the top 10.
So keeping an eye on Kentucky's Will Levis would be a smart move. Anthony Richardson could also fall into the same range, but his tools at the combine could also move him up the board.
Levis (6'3", 232 pounds) has the kind of sturdy build you'd like to see in a quarterback and the arm strength to match. He played under an NFL offensive coordinator in Liam Coen at Kentucky so he has experience in the kind of offense an NFL team will expect him to absorb.
If the Commanders like what they see from Levis in Indianapolis, they will have to weigh the pros and cons of moving up to get him.