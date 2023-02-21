UNLV Defensive Lineman Ryan Keeler Dies at Age 20; Authorities Investigating Cause

Lance King/Getty Images

UNLV announced defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died Monday at the age of 20.

No cause of death was provided, but on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported Keeler's death was under investigation, pending blood toxicology reports from the coroner, and the findings of detectives.

Keeler was a native of Chicago and played as a redshirt freshman in 2022 after transferring to the Runnin' Rebels from Rutgers. He played in seven games and registered eight total tackles and a sack. He was also named as an Academic All-Mountain West honoree after notching a 3.80 grade point average in pre-business.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," first-year UNLV football head coach Barry Odom said. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Prior to his collegiate career, Keeler starred at Nazareth Academy and received offers from schools like the Louisville Cardinals, Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Cavaliers, Arizona Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, Wisconsin Badgers and Cincinnati Bearcats.

It was just last week that UNLV named Keeler as one of its two "Rebels of the Week." After the announcement of Keeler's death, there was an outpouring of condolences on social media.