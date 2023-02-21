Derek Carr Rumors: Jets Had 'Very Positive' Meeting with QB Amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

AP Photo/Don Wright

The New York Jets recently hosted free-agent quarterback Derek Carr for a visit, but that doesn't mean the team isn't eyeing other options.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that the Jets are still interested in Aaron Rodgers if he decides he wants to be traded from the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm told it was a very positive meeting, that the Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship. They also believe that the meeting went really well," Darlington said. "Here's the rub, though. Aaron Rodgers still lingers, and the team also remains fascinated in the possibility of adding him."

Darlington added that Rodgers has yet to inform Green Bay if he desires to be traded or to return for another season. While waiting for Rodgers to make his decision, New York runs the risk of Carr choosing to sign with another team. The veteran signal-caller had also visited with the New Orleans Saints prior to being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, and he undoubtedly will have no shortage of interest on the open market.

The Jets have made no secret that they're looking to add a reliable quarterback this offseason. New York had a promising 2022 campaign derailed by inconsistency at the position and would up missing the playoffs for the 12th straight year, the league's longest active postseason drought. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was benched twice, and the team lost its last six games while failing to score a touchdown in its last three outings.

Still, the Jets are believed to have a bright future thanks to a top-five defense and some promising young offensive weapons. New York still has holes to fill in other areas such as the offensive line and the defensive backfield, but it's clear that the one position hindering the team from its title aspirations is quarterback.

Carr would be a significant upgrade for the Jets, as the four-time Pro Bowler would provide some stability under center while Wilson continues to develop. New York recently hired Todd Downing as its passing game coordinator, and he worked with Carr on the Raiders staff during three of his Pro Bowl years.

The Jets would be wise to make it clear to Carr that he is a priority rather than hinging their future on the off chance Rodgers wants to be traded to New York.