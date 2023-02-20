Kevin Love's Heat Contract Details Revealed Following Buyout From Cavaliers

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Love will earn $3.1 million from the Miami Heat for the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season, according to the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

The Heat made their addition of Love official Monday after his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the five-time All-Star was heading to South Florida.

Love was in the final year of his four-year, $120.4 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, he had $8.5 million outstanding on his contract at the time of his departure.

Aging vets typically get bought out because they're playing on a team with little to no shot of making the playoffs. With the Cavs sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, Love's departure instead reflected how much he had fallen out of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.

The 34-year-old averaged a career-low 20 minutes per game, and he hasn't stepped onto the court since a 105-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 24.

The Heat are counting on Love to be good enough to at least come off the bench and effectively stretch the floor. A career 37.2 percent three-point shooter, he can certainly help a team that ranks 18th in average makes (11.6) and 28th in three-point percentage (34.8).

Miami has 23 games remaining in the regular season. Love could potentially make his debut for the team Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.