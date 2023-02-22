Raiders' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

AP Photo/John Locher

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler might have taken over the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, but it's 2023 that is really going to start telling the story of their tenure.

Things got off to a rocky start in their first season. They couldn't capitalize on the momentum from the team's 10-7 record in 2021 and went 6-11 with the head coach struggling to get results from a roster that was partly constructed by Ziegler.

In 2023, though, the tandem will get to put their stamp on a roster that still has quite a few holdovers from the Mike Mayock era.

The first big order of business is going to be decide what to do with this class of free agents. They already made a big move by releasing Derek Carr, marking a new era at quarterback.

Now they will have to make decisions on other in-house options. Outside of working out new deals, they also have the franchise tag and restricted free-agent tenders that can be deployed to keep some of their talent on the roster.

Here's a look at a the candidates to receive those designations as we head toward free agency.