Marshawn Lynch Names Top 5 NFL RBs Including Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, More

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Three years removed from his last NFL game, Marshawn Lynch can't help but be blown away by the amount of talent the league has at the running back position.

Lynch, 36, was a twelve-year NFL veteran who spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted by the Bills with the 12th-overall pick in the 2007 draft. He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders.

While on an episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast released Monday, Lynch along with former Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White listed their top five running backs in the league right now.

The moment came at the one hour, 10 minute mark of the episode as Lynch listed Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb and Najee Harris as his best in the league.

He also gave a shoutout to Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker and Tony Pollard, all of whom had extremely impressive campaigns.

With the exclusion of Harris, all of Lynch's five finished in the top five in rushing yards in 2022 with Jacobs leading the way with 1,653. He was followed by Henry (1,538), Chubb (1,525) and Barkley (1,312), respectively.

During his career Lynch was a Super Bowl champion, a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time rushing touchdown leader and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.