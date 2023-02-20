76ers' Tobias Harris: Boban Marjanovic 'The Greatest Human Being You Will Ever Meet'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It's been four seasons since the last time Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic were on the same team. Harris remains with the Philadelphia 76ers while Marjanovic is on the lowly Houston Rockets.

But even after all these years, the two remain good friends.

Harris and Marjanovic first played together on the Detroit Pistons before being traded together to the Los Angeles Clippers and eventually the 76ers.

The duo are still working together off the court, however. They partnered together for yet another ad campaign with Goldfish crackers.

For the Win's Bryan Kalbrosky talked with both Harris and Marjanovic following the latest ad. They both made it clear that their relationship remains strong as ever and they still root for one another even when on opposing sidelines.

"When we last played each other and Boban scored, I was clapping for him because that's my guy and I love to see him play well out there," Harris said. "That's just our dynamic. That's basketball and that's life. I tell people all the time, 'He's the greatest human being you will ever meet.' That same type of chemistry has rolled over to our commercials."

Harris is currently averaging 15.4 points, six rebounds and 2.6 assists for a Philadelphia team that sits third in the East. Meanwhile, Marjanovic has more of a veteran role on a young Houston squad. He is averaging just 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.