NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Clippers Talked Clear, 'Specific Role' Before Contract

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook reportedly intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and it would appear that the two sides have already hashed out the veteran point guard's role going forward.

Per that report:

"The Clippers became increasingly interested with Westbrook as team officials, including coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, dug into a series of conversations with Westbrook, sources said. Those discussions centered on Westbrook's willingness to fit into a clear and specific role with the Clippers built around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness, sources said."

Woj added that Westbrook had discussions with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat, but the "chance to compete for a championship and remain in Los Angeles played a significant part in his decision to choose the Clippers."

What Westbrook's precise role will be remains to be seen. His playmaking represents an upgrade over Terance Mann and should be beneficial for a Clippers team that has long had question marks at point guard in the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era.

While Westbrook gave the Lakers 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game off the bench this season, Mann has averaged a more pedestrian 9.2 points, 3.8 points and 2.2 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.

Where Mann has the edge is in his defensive versatility and three-point shooting (39.2 percent). Westbrook (29.6 percent) is a liability when it comes to floor spacing and won't be the best fit next to center Ivica Zubac, who hasn't attempted a three this season.

That's where the potential Westbrook fit gets interesting for the Clippers. Was the agreed-upon role a sixth-man situation like he had with the Lakers? That may make more sense with the Clippers going with small-ball bench units to complement Westbrook's skill set.

The Clippers have enough shooting on the roster and defensive versatility that they likely could make a starting role work as well. But it wouldn't be as natural a fit if they plan on pairing Westbrook with a traditional center like Zubac.

Either way, it seems the two sides hashed out a role both are comfortable with going forward.