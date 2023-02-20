Windhorst: Victor Wembanyama Studying Kevin Durant, Wants to Emulate Suns Star in NBA

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Living and playing in France, Victor Wembanyama doesn't get the chance to watch a whole lot of NBA hoops—the time difference makes it basically impossible to watch any West Coast games.

Wembanyama, a generational talent destined to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, does watch plenty of NBA film and highlights, though.

When he does, he likes to study Kevin Durant, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on his podcast, Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective.

"What he studies with Durant is how he gets his feet underneath him, how his footwork is to launch shots," Windhorst said. "He sees himself trying to play the game more like Kevin Durant."

There may be no better player for Wembanyama—standing at seven-foot-two—to try and model himself after than Durant. KD is an MVP, a two-time champion and a six-time scoring champ who has become one of the best players in league history.

Standing nearly seven feet tall, Durant is known for being able to score at all three levels while also being a strong defensive presence. These are all qualities Wembanyama, 19, has been lauded for throughout the draft process.

Playing for Metropolitans 92 in Betclic Élite in France, Wembanyama is averaging 22.2 points per game to go along with 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 blocks.