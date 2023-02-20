King: NFL May Use Chiefs vs. Eagles, Bengals, Bills as Tentpole Events for Schedule

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs' 2023 schedule is going to be far from a walk in the park, and it seems like the league may take full advantage of that to satisfy its network partners and their prime-time schedules, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

In addition to its three division games, Kansas City also has home matchups against Buffalo, Cincinnati, Miami, Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

What the NFL plans to do, per King, is make the Chiefs' games against the Bills, Bengals and Eagles "tentpole events for the NBC, CBS and ESPN schedules."

King wrote that a possible outcome for those games' TV schedules could be Eagles-Chiefs on a Sunday night in October, Bengals-Chiefs on a CBS doubleheader game in November during the late-afternoon window and Bills-Chiefs as one of the gems for Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Those games are all sure to garner plenty of attention as they'll pose several of the league's best young quarterbacks—Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts—against two-time Super Bowl and league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Something to also keep in mind is that one of Kansas City's home games is going to be played in Germany. The Chiefs' opponent is yet to be announced.

It's one of two games that the NFL plans to play in the country following the success of Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in 2022.