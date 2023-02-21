NFL Free Agents Teams Will Regret Spending Big Money On

0 of 8

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

We're just over a week past Super Bowl LVII, which means the NFL offseason is about to kick into full swing.

In less than two weeks, the best and brightest of this year's draft class will descend on Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. By March 7, teams must decide whether to apply the franchise or transition tag to any of their impending free agents. The "legal tampering" period then begins on March 13 ahead of the "official" beginning of free agency two days later.

Come mid-March, there will be a dizzying array of signings. Dozens of players will change teams. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be doled out in contracts. Some of those deals will be hailed as bargains. Some who sign massive deals will live up to their lofty salaries.

But as is the case every year, some players will sign contracts that their new teams grow to regret.

Sometimes it's a matter of teams overspending on a premium position like quarterback or offensive tackle. Sometimes teams get caught up in a bidding war at a position where the pool of available talent is shallow.

Whatever the reason, each of the players listed here has a red flag that serves notice to teams to brush up on their Latin. Caveat Emptor and all.