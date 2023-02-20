X

    Nikola Jokić on Viral NBA All-Star Game Draft Video: I Thought I Was Last Pick

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    One of the most memorable moments of the NBA All-Star Game draft came when Nikola Jokić essentially made LeBron James' decision for him on the penultimate pick by standing up and walking over to his side, leaving only Lauri Markkanen on the stage.

    It turns out, Jokić didn't realize Markkanen was still waiting to be picked.

    "I thought I was last, so I just stood up," Jokić told reporters. "I didn't see Lauri."

    He also joked, "I would not draft myself either. I'm not meant for this game."

    Markkanen ended up earning the last laugh, as Team Giannis earned the 184-175 win over Jokić and Team LeBron. Markkanen posted 13 points and seven rebounds in front of the hometown fans in Salt Lake City, while Jokić had four points, six assists and five boards.

    Jayson Tatum stole the show with an All-Star Game-record 55 points in the win, rewarding Antetokounmpo for picking him during the highly anticipated draft that happened right before the game for the first time in this format's history.

