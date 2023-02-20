X

    LeBron James Calls Mac McClung One of 'Greatest Slam Dunk Competitors' in NBA History

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Dunk sequence 3 of 4) Mac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Mac McClung has spent the majority of the 2022-23 season in the G League, but he had the King comparing him to Michael Jordan and others by the end of All-Star Weekend.

    "He solidified himself as one of the greatest slam dunk competitors we've had in the history of the game," LeBron James told reporters when discussing McClung and saying he belongs in conversations with His Airness, Vince Carter and Aaron Gordon.

    While the Dunk Contest lost some of its luster in recent years as the game's biggest stars passed on the opportunity to compete, McClung infused some much-needed energy into the competition with his display Saturday.

    The guard, who is on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, posted three perfect scores, didn't miss a single dunk and left some of the game's biggest stars speechless in Salt Lake City:

    NBA @NBA

    Showstopping. 🎬<br><br>It's the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTSlamDunk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTSlamDunk</a> contest champion Mac McClung Mixtape<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a> <a href="https://t.co/c2ClPqNO77">pic.twitter.com/c2ClPqNO77</a>

    It was a performance that will go down in Dunk Contest lore, and James had nothing but praise for the 24-year-old who is no longer a relatively unknown name among NBA fans.

    LeBron James Calls Mac McClung One of 'Greatest Slam Dunk Competitors' in NBA History
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon