Celtics' Jayson Tatum Breaks Anthony Davis' NBA All-Star Game Scoring Record

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum came into the 2023 NBA All-Star Game with a point to prove.

Tatum shot 22-of-31 from the field en route to a record 55 points as he helped Team Giannis earn a 184-175 win over Team LeBron. He became the first Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1982 to win All-Star Game MVP.

Nearly half of his total output came in the third quarter as he feasted on the indifferent defense fans have come to expect from the event.

Tatum simply wasn't going to be one-upped.

In the first quarter, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Tatum responded in kind.

This is another accolade in what has been a career year for the four-time All-Star so far. Heading into the break, he's averaging 30.6 points and shooting 46.4 percent from the floor as the Celtics own the NBA's best record (42-17).

During All-Star Weekend, Nike and Jordan Brand unveiled Tatum's new signature sneaker. The company couldn't have envisaged a better advertisement Sunday night.