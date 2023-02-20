X

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Breaks Anthony Davis' NBA All-Star Game Scoring Record

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second half in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum came into the 2023 NBA All-Star Game with a point to prove.

    Tatum shot 22-of-31 from the field en route to a record 55 points as he helped Team Giannis earn a 184-175 win over Team LeBron. He became the first Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1982 to win All-Star Game MVP.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    ⭐️ JAYSON TATUM MVP ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/RumC0JOdcC">pic.twitter.com/RumC0JOdcC</a>

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    Most points in an NBA All-Star Game:<br><br>55 – Jayson Tatum (2023)<br>52 – Anthony Davis (2017)<br>50 – Stephen Curry (2022)<br>42 – Wilt Chamberlain (1962)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/n8QirqyPoH">pic.twitter.com/n8QirqyPoH</a>

    Nearly half of his total output came in the third quarter as he feasted on the indifferent defense fans have come to expect from the event.

    NBA @NBA

    TATUM FROM THE LOGO.<br><br>He has 17 PTS in Q3, 31 PTS total 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/cKBS8zfHDG">pic.twitter.com/cKBS8zfHDG</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jayson Tatum went OFF for an NBA All-Star Game record 27 PTS in Q3 👀<br><br>52 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 10 3PM<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/iIVsghzRk0">pic.twitter.com/iIVsghzRk0</a>

    Tatum simply wasn't going to be one-upped.

    In the first quarter, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Tatum responded in kind.

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron and Tatum both went glass to themselves in Q1 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/ceo3Nn4lkh">pic.twitter.com/ceo3Nn4lkh</a>

    This is another accolade in what has been a career year for the four-time All-Star so far. Heading into the break, he's averaging 30.6 points and shooting 46.4 percent from the floor as the Celtics own the NBA's best record (42-17).

    During All-Star Weekend, Nike and Jordan Brand unveiled Tatum's new signature sneaker. The company couldn't have envisaged a better advertisement Sunday night.

