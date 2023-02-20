X

    Jayson Tatum Wows Fans, Wins NBA All-Star Game MVP as Team Giannis Tops Team LeBron

    The dynasty is over.

    Team LeBron lost its undefeated mark and fell to 5-1 in All-Star Games where the captains selected their squads in a draft, as Team Giannis earned the 184-175 victory in Sunday's contest at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

    Jayson Tatum put on a show and won MVP with an All-Star Game-record 55 points, rewarding Giannis Antetokounmpo for selecting him in the draft that took place right before the game started.

    The teams played to the target score of 182 with the clock turned off in the fourth quarter, but there wasn't much drama at the end thanks to Tatum and Donovan Mitchell (40 points). Damian Lillard also impressed with 26 points and drilled the winning three to end the game.

    Tatum drew plenty of reactions during a day that was filled with highlights:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DAME FOR THE WIN ⌚️ <a href="https://t.co/b391TJrOdl">pic.twitter.com/b391TJrOdl</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Team Giannis takes home their first win ⭐<br><br>Tatum: 55 PTS | 10 REB | 6 AST<br>Spida: 40 PTS | 10 AST <a href="https://t.co/QzNf0Rcs90">pic.twitter.com/QzNf0Rcs90</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYSON. TATUM.<br><br>MOST POINTS IN AN ALL-STAR GAME EVER ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/buR5sPXIks">pic.twitter.com/buR5sPXIks</a>

    Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

    Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history to have a 50-point game in a...<br><br>Regular-season game<br>Playoff game<br>All-Star Game<br><br>He also has a 50-point game in a Play-In Tournament Game.

    Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

    JT is HIM

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    tatum clearly going for the mvp. teammates looking for him now.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Tatum wants the MVP, All-Star MVP, Finals MVP trio — respect

    NBA @NBA

    TATUM FROM THE LOGO.<br><br>He has 17 PTS in Q3, 31 PTS total 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/cKBS8zfHDG">pic.twitter.com/cKBS8zfHDG</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell <a href="https://t.co/ArUMtgaFVo">pic.twitter.com/ArUMtgaFVo</a>

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Jayson Tatum MVP end of story.

    NBA @NBA

    JAYSON TATUM HAS 22 PTS IN Q3 🤯<br><br>That's a new NBA All-Star Game record 🗣️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/CSrDZzZeHZ">pic.twitter.com/CSrDZzZeHZ</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The only players to drop 40+ points in an All-Star game before turning 25 years old: <a href="https://t.co/KFoA3a0F71">pic.twitter.com/KFoA3a0F71</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum ☘️<br><br>What a moment. <a href="https://t.co/auPSfMXQcw">pic.twitter.com/auPSfMXQcw</a>

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    tatum vs brown is spicy and fun

    Amara @AmaraBaptist

    Have Jayson &amp; Jaylen play 1x1 for the rest of the game tbh

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    JUST LET JALEN AND JAYSON PLAY 1-ON-1 FOR THE REST OF THE GAME

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    tatum v. brown is the best part of the draft format

    If there was a downside to Sunday's proceedings, it was the loss of both captains. Antetokounmpo checked himself out after an early dunk because of his preexisting wrist injury, and LeBron James didn't play in the second half because of an apparent hand injury he suffered when hitting his hand on the rim.

    There was still no shortage of highlights with Tatum and James both throwing passes to themselves off the backboard for dunks, Ja Morant wowing the crowd with his dunks, alley-oops all over the floor and Lillard drilling a triple from beyond half court as he, Tatum and Mitchell caught fire in the third quarter.

    Defense was also optional, as it is for most All-Star Games.

    While there wasn't much drama regarding which team would win by the end, the most enjoyable part of the evening came in the third quarter when a one-on-one game between Boston Celtics teammates Tatum and Jaylen Brown broke out.

    Brown created some highlights, but Tatum still earned the last laugh with the win and MVP.