Josh Gordon-Ben DiNucci TD Thrills XFL Fans Despite SEA Dragons' Loss to Defenders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ben DiNucci and Josh Gordon didn't take long to forge a strong connection on the field as they both made their maiden voyage in the XFL.

Gordon caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Seattle Sea Dragons' 22-18 loss to the DC Defenders. DiNucci finished 35-of-54 for 282 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The pair combined for the first score of the game in the first quarter. DiNucci scrambled out of the pocket and flipped the ball to Gordon in the end zone.

Unfortunately for DiNucci, that was his high-water mark. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw a pair of picks in the second half, the first getting returned all the way for a pick-six.

DiNucci's fumble inside the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter also helped seal the win for the Defenders. Seattle had second down from the 1-yard line as it looked for the game-winning score. Instead, an option play backfired in spectacular fashion.

Sea Dragons head coach Jim Haslett had Steven Montez briefly line up under center in the first half, but DiNucci ran the offense for the vast majority of the contest.

Patience isn't a luxury XFL coaches get to enjoy with a regular season that lasts just 10 games. After Sunday, Haslett might be willing to give Montez a more extended look at quarterback.

The Sea Dragons have a quick turnaround in Week 2. They host the St. Louis Battlehawks on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.