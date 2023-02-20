X

    Josh Gordon-Ben DiNucci TD Thrills XFL Fans Despite SEA Dragons' Loss to Defenders

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 20, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the DC Defenders during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Ben DiNucci and Josh Gordon didn't take long to forge a strong connection on the field as they both made their maiden voyage in the XFL.

    Gordon caught six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Seattle Sea Dragons' 22-18 loss to the DC Defenders. DiNucci finished 35-of-54 for 282 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

    The pair combined for the first score of the game in the first quarter. DiNucci scrambled out of the pocket and flipped the ball to Gordon in the end zone.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Ben DiNucci escapes and flips it to Josh Gordon for the TD 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/TfPIPOIuP3">pic.twitter.com/TfPIPOIuP3</a>

    PJ Green @PJGreenTV

    Josh Gordon just scored the first touchdown of the season for the Seattle Sea Dragons.<br><br>The Flash is still going. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a>

    Jackson Didlake @diidlake

    BEN DINUCCI TO JOSH GORDON THE DREAM HAS BEEN FULFILLED

    Hugh Douglas @Bighugh53

    Wait !! Did he say Josh Gordon ?? Look at god!!!!!

    Cory @realcorykinnan

    If you would have told me back in 2013 that Josh Gordon was going to be catching touchdowns in the XFL one day I totally would have believed you.

    Unfortunately for DiNucci, that was his high-water mark. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw a pair of picks in the second half, the first getting returned all the way for a pick-six.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Nooch….wyd man

    Brenden Schaeffer @bschaeffer12

    Ben DiNucci is a gift to the over bettors

    Kofie @Kofie

    Ben Dinucci loves them interceptions

    DiNucci's fumble inside the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter also helped seal the win for the Defenders. Seattle had second down from the 1-yard line as it looked for the game-winning score. Instead, an option play backfired in spectacular fashion.

    Sea Dragons head coach Jim Haslett had Steven Montez briefly line up under center in the first half, but DiNucci ran the offense for the vast majority of the contest.

    Patience isn't a luxury XFL coaches get to enjoy with a regular season that lasts just 10 games. After Sunday, Haslett might be willing to give Montez a more extended look at quarterback.

    The Sea Dragons have a quick turnaround in Week 2. They host the St. Louis Battlehawks on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.