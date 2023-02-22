Cowboys' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

Cowboys' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract TendersFebruary 22, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of ways to make their team better through the 2023 offseason, but the first order of business is going to be figuring out what to do with their own free agents.
This year's class of players with expiring contracts isn't quite as a big or impactful as last year's. They had a lot of tough decisions to make with the likes of Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Michael Gallup all hitting the market at the same time.
The 2023 crop is a little smaller, and the Cowboys are only $7.6 million over the cap before they do any restructuring, extending or cutting that will undoubtedly free up more cap room.
Remaining under the cap and retaining talent is a balancing act. Fortunately, teams have a few things that can help them keep talent at a controlled price. One of those is the franchise tag, which is a one-year deal based on the market value of a player's position.
The other is restricted free agency, which allows teams to sign qualified players to a tender that guarantees they will be compensated if they lose the player.
For Dallas, there are two considerations for the franchise tag and a player who should at least get a restricted free agent tender.
Franchise Tag: TE Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys utilized the franchise tag to keep Dalton Schultz on the roster in 2022, and it can't be ruled out that they'll go the same route in 2023.
In 2022, it cost $10.9 million for the Cowboys to keep the tight end for another year. He ended up being a little less productive than his 2021 season, with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.
The 26-year-old didn't play up to his salary. He was tied for the third-highest paid TE in the league last year.
Still, the Cowboys aren't in a position to lose receiving weapons for Dak Prescott. He had to deal with the loss of Amari Cooper last season, and the franchise needs to continue putting weapons around its quarterback to get the most out of him.
However, the franchise tag gets more expensive every time you use it on a player. For Schultz, that means another year on the tag would cost around $13.1 million next season.
It's an exorbitant price, but it's one that would buy them more time to agree on a long-term contract or keep Schultz on the roster without making a lengthy commitment to him coming off a disappointing season.
Ultimately, the franchise tag is not the way to go here. Schultz didn't play like a top-five tight end in the league, and Dallas has had long enough to decide if he's worth a long-term deal.
If the Cowboys aren't comfortable with him at this point, it's time to look for other options in the draft, sign a free agent or just trust that Jake Ferguson is ready to take over as their top tight end.
Franchise Tag: RB Tony Pollard
If the Cowboys are going to use the franchise tag on anyone, Tony Pollard is the most likely candidate. For one, the tag for running backs is $10.1 million for 2023, per Spotrac.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Dallas will "strongly consider" utilizing the tag on the 25-year-old this offseason.
The Cowboys have enjoyed one of the better backfields in the NFL for a few seasons now. With Ezekiel Elliott showing some signs of losing a step, Pollard has provided the coaching staff with another dynamic weapon.
The 2022 season was Pollard's most productive campaign yet. He had 1,378 yards from scrimmage and scored 12 touchdowns, giving the Cowboys a dynamic receiver as well as a home run threat runner.
A key to the Cowboys' ability to sign the Memphis product to the tag is getting Elliott to take a pay cut. The running back is set to make $10 million this season, but Michael Gehlkin of the Dallas Morning News reported that he is willing to take a cut to remain with the Cowboys.
His cap hit is set to be $16.7 million next season, but the Cowboys can't commit over $25 million to the pair of running backs next season.
Getting Elliott to re-work his deal could be key to opening up the possibility of bringing back Pollard on the tag or even working out an extension.
Restricted Free Agent Tender: OT Terence Steele
Terence Steele has come a long way since struggling as a rookie in 2020. He started 14 games as an undrafted free agent at right tackle, surrendering nine sacks and finishing with a PFF grade of 50.3.
Two years later, he is coming off a season in which he showed that he is able to play right tackle at a high level. He gave up just one sack while playing 818 snaps and earning a grade of 73.9.
That grade was good enough to be ranked 23rd out of all the tackles PFF graded in 2022.
That kind of tackle play holds great market value. Steele might not be elite but he's slightly above average. At a position that is often defined by how many mistakes they make, that's a valuable asset.
That's why the Cowboys would be foolish not to at least put a first-round tender on the 25-year-old. The tender, which is a one-year deal worth $6 million, would ensure Dallas has the right to match any offer and get a first-round pick if anyone signs him away.
That's a no-brainer given his play at right tackle last season.