Cowboys' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of ways to make their team better through the 2023 offseason, but the first order of business is going to be figuring out what to do with their own free agents.

This year's class of players with expiring contracts isn't quite as a big or impactful as last year's. They had a lot of tough decisions to make with the likes of Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Connor Williams, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Michael Gallup all hitting the market at the same time.

The 2023 crop is a little smaller, and the Cowboys are only $7.6 million over the cap before they do any restructuring, extending or cutting that will undoubtedly free up more cap room.

Remaining under the cap and retaining talent is a balancing act. Fortunately, teams have a few things that can help them keep talent at a controlled price. One of those is the franchise tag, which is a one-year deal based on the market value of a player's position.

The other is restricted free agency, which allows teams to sign qualified players to a tender that guarantees they will be compensated if they lose the player.

For Dallas, there are two considerations for the franchise tag and a player who should at least get a restricted free agent tender.