MLB Rumors: Elvis Andrus, White Sox Agree to New 1-Year Contract in Free Agency

Veteran infielder Elvis Andrus agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The two-time All-Star split his 2022 MLB season between the White Sox and Oakland Athletics. In 149 appearances with the two teams, he had a .249 batting average along with 17 home runs, the second-highest total of his career.

Andrus hit particularly well in the second half with Chicago. He slugged .464 while posting a .335 wOBA and a 119 wRC+, per FanGraphs.

All total, his 3.5 WAR were his most since 2017.

When they signed him last August, the White Sox badly needed help at shortstop. Tim Anderson tore a ligament in his hand, which eventually got him shut down for the season. Anderson is back healthy, so returning to the Windy City will force Andrus to learn a new position.

The 34-year-old has yet to play a single game at second base, and that's going to change in 2023.

In September, Andrus told reporters he'd be willing to move elsewhere in the field in order to stay in Chicago.

"I would love to come back here and compete and play," he said. "Even if I have to switch positions, I'll be more than happy. Because I know the level of talent on this team is huge. Having everybody healthy and with a few guys coming back, I think it would be a really good team to be a part of."

On Feb. 9, MLB.com's Scott Merkin projected Romy González as the White Sox's Opening Day starter at second. Gonzalez has a .241/.261/.350 slash line in 42 career MLB games, so he's probably not the second coming of Ray Durham.

Andrus should be a short-term upgrade, even if he has a bit of a learning curve at second.