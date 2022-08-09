MLB Rumors: White Sox SS Tim Anderson out 4-6 Weeks with Hand Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be sidelined between four and six weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium.

It's possible Anderson could need surgery to fix the issue, Dorsey added.

Anderson last played for the White Sox in an 8-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, going 0-for-4 at the plate.

According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Anderson suffered the injury on a check swing in his final at-bat during that game and returned home on Sunday to have his hand examined.

The 29-year-old missed Sunday's 8-2 win over the Rangers while serving the first of a two-game suspension for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on July 29.

He was due to miss the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday to serve the second game of his suspension.

It's been a decent season for Anderson. Before suffering the injury, he was slashing .301/.339/.395 with six home runs, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 79 games. He earned the second All-Star Game selection of his career.

For comparison, Anderson hit .309/.338/.469 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 123 games during the 2021 campaign.

With Anderson sidelined, Leury Garcia is a candidate to replace him at shortstop, though it's unclear who might see time in the lead-off spot. Garcia has played 12 games at shortstop this season

The White Sox are 55-53 entering Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals. Anderson's injury comes at an unfortunate time for the franchise as it is just two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead.

The earliest Anderson will return is the first week of September for a series against the Seattle Mariners. If he's sidelined for the full six weeks, he won't return until late September, when time is winding down in the regular season.