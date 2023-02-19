Tiger Woods: Goal Is to Play in All 4 Majors Every Year After Leg Injury Recovery

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Expect to see plenty of Tiger Woods this year.

The legendary golfer, who finished at one under in his return to competitive play at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, told reporters Sunday his "goal each and every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors."

It isn't realistic to expect the dominant version of Woods that won 15 majors and cemented himself as one of the best athletes in sports history to take the course on a weekly basis at this point of his career, but he proved during the weekend that he is still a force to be reckoned with at 47 years old.

The Genesis Open was his first official PGA Tour event in more than seven months, and he still managed to make the cut while playing on a surgically repaired right leg and right foot.

As if that wasn't enough, he caught fire during moving day on Saturday and shot a four-under 67.

That third round included an eagle with a beautiful approach shot that almost went in for an albatross, which brought the massive galleries to their feet. Even with Jon Rahm and Max Homa battling for first place, Woods drew huge crowds and was a fan favorite throughout the tournament.

Those crowds will likely only grow when he plays in the majors and continues his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 Grand Slam titles.

He likely won't reach that mark at this stage of his career, but he is capable of catching lightning in a bottle for a single tournament, especially on the major stages. That is exactly what he did at the 2019 Masters when he won a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods is planning on chasing those titles again this year, and he will be appointment viewing when he does.