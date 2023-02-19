Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Saves Woman From Choking by Using Heimlich Maneuver

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays don't have to worry about whether manager John Schneider can handle a tense situation.

Schneider recently acted quickly and applied the Heimlich maneuver to a woman at a restaurant near the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

"Right place, right time," he told reporters. "I was just enjoying lunch with [my wife] Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help."

Schneider explained how he first learned the technique in the sixth grade and hadn't ever used it for real. The woman in the restaurant had started choking on a piece of shrimp, and he noticed none of the restaurant's other patrons had moved to act.

"It's not like you're looking for a pat on the back," he said. "She said thank you and carried on with her meal with her friends. We kind of just said, 'See you later.' Again, I wasn't looking for a big compliment. I think I was a little bit more rattled than she was."

Schneider is entering his first full season as Toronto's manager after replacing Charlie Montoyo midway through last year. The team went 46-28 under his watch and finished second in the American League East.