    Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Saves Woman From Choking by Using Heimlich Maneuver

    TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays is interviewed by Hazel Mae after clinching a playoff spot following the win against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on September 30, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
    The Toronto Blue Jays don't have to worry about whether manager John Schneider can handle a tense situation.

    Schneider recently acted quickly and applied the Heimlich maneuver to a woman at a restaurant near the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

    "Right place, right time," he told reporters. "I was just enjoying lunch with [my wife] Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help."

    Schneider explained how he first learned the technique in the sixth grade and hadn't ever used it for real. The woman in the restaurant had started choking on a piece of shrimp, and he noticed none of the restaurant's other patrons had moved to act.

    "It's not like you're looking for a pat on the back," he said. "She said thank you and carried on with her meal with her friends. We kind of just said, 'See you later.' Again, I wasn't looking for a big compliment. I think I was a little bit more rattled than she was."

    Schneider is entering his first full season as Toronto's manager after replacing Charlie Montoyo midway through last year. The team went 46-28 under his watch and finished second in the American League East.

