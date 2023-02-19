X

    NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews Won't Be Traded by Blackhawks at Deadline amid Illness

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    EDMONTON, CANADA - JANUARY 28: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates during the game against the Edmonton Oilers on January 28, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly won't be trading Jonathan Toews ahead of the Friday, March 3 trade deadline, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, as the veteran forward deals the symptoms of both long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

    Per that report, it was a joint decision between the player and organization. Toews also released the following statement Sunday:

    Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks

    A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/tn7CP57bQN">pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN</a>

