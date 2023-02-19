NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews Won't Be Traded by Blackhawks at Deadline amid Illness

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly won't be trading Jonathan Toews ahead of the Friday, March 3 trade deadline, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, as the veteran forward deals the symptoms of both long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

Per that report, it was a joint decision between the player and organization. Toews also released the following statement Sunday:

