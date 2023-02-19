X

    UCLA's Mick Cronin Blames Pac-12 Exit for 'Comical' NCAA Tournament Preview Seeding

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin looks on during the college basketball game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans on January 26, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    UCLA head coach Mick Cronin wasn't a fan of his team's placement in the NCAA tournament bracket preview released on Saturday, which had the Bruins as the No. 8 overall team.

    "If you ask my one-word answer on that ranking — comical," Cronin said Saturday, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press. "I'm going to try not to laugh."

    The veteran coach believes the ranking was payback for UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, a move that will take place in 2024.

    "When we left the Pac-12, it cost a lot of people millions of dollars and there was going to be fallout, and I think it's a direct result," he said. "I had nothing to do with us leaving the league, but you deal with the fallout being a lame duck."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    UCLA's Mick Cronin Blames Pac-12 Exit for 'Comical' NCAA Tournament Preview Seeding
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon