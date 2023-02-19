Russell Westbrook's Top Landing Spots After Kevin Love's Contract Agreement with Heat

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran forward Kevin Love became the latest major name to settle on a new location in the buyout market on Sunday, reportedly joining the Miami Heat.

That, in turn, has left Russell Westbrook as the biggest domino yet to fall via a buyout. Currently, Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz, though he has yet to play a game for the team and almost assuredly won't.

So, with that in mind, who are the most logical teams for Westbrook to find himself on down the stretch?

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are the most obvious choice. The team has never quite solved the point guard position during the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, and currently has a need for a traditional, facilitating playmaker. Westbrook would fit the bill.

The Clippers also have plenty of shooting—certainly more than the Los Angeles Lakers did during Westbrook's ill-fated tenure with the team—limiting his own floor-spacing concerns (29.6 percent from three this season).

And Westbrook and George teamed up in the past with the Oklahoma City Thunder before George pushed to be traded to the Clippers. Not before George had initially re-signed with OKC to stay with Westbrook, however, surprisingly spurning the Lakers in the process.

So there are plenty of reasons why a Westbrook-Clippers marriage would make sense. As the Clippers seek a title and Westbrook ostensibly seeks a contender, the other team in L.A. makes the most sense for the veteran point guard.

Chicago Bulls

There has been plenty of buzz linking the Bulls to Westbrook, though the fit is far less natural given DeMar DeRozan's own struggles from beyond the arc (31.8 percent this season).

There are also usage concerns. Westbrook traditionally likes to operate as the primary facilitator, but both DeRozan and LaVine also like to have the ball in their hands. And Chicago's floor-spacing in general isn't on the level of the Clippers.

And whereas the Clippers (33-28) are right in the heat of the playoff race, the Bulls (26-33) have been something of a mess and aren't even in a play-in tournament spot at the moment, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls could use help at the point. Westbrook just seems like a poor fit.

Washington Wizards

How about running it back with Bradley Beal?

Westbrook played well during his time in Washington in the 2020-21 season, averaging 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game. He hasn't come particularly close to that production since.

He would offer an upgrade over Monte Morris at the point, and while Washington (28-30) probably isn't a contender, they've been better than the Bulls to this point and have more talent than they did during Westbrook's lone season with the team.

The Clippers still offer him a better shot at the title that's eluded him. But Washington is an interesting alternative.