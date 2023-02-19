Charles Oakley Talks Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Knicks: 'They Got Some Pieces'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When a Knicks legend like Charles Oakley is handing out compliments to his former team, they must be doing something right. And as New York has surged its way out of the play-in spots just in time for the All-Star break, they have garnered respect out of the former power forward.

Oakley, 59, played for the Knicks for ten seasons and was part of one of the most successful eras in franchise history during the 90s. He hasn't been shy about calling out the organization in the past for its shortcomings, which have been plentiful over the past decade.

However, he has been impressed by what this year's Knicks team, led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have shown over the first half of the year. He just hopes he can see them take the next step and become real contenders.

"It's too early to judge," Oak told TMZ sports while in Phoenix for the Super Bowl. "Brunson doing great things with them. I think Julius has picked his game up, he started off slow. R.J. ... so they got some pieces. Just keep jelling."

Oakley was an All-Star with New York in 1994 and made two All-Defensive teams while with the organization. He ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games played, rebounds and minutes played.

The Knicks currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference at 33-27, two games behind the five-seed Brooklyn Nets. They entered the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak and will look to carry that momentum into the second half of the season.

Randle and Brunson are the team's two leading scorers at 24.8 and 23.9 points per game, respectively. Brunson is also averaging a team-high 6.2 assists in his first season in New York after signing as a free agent this past offseason.