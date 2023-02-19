Broncos Rumors: Rex Ryan Interviews for DC Vacancy Under Sean Payton

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator vacancy Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ryan, who serves as an NFL analyst at ESPN, told the network he will only leave for "the perfect situation."

Ryan, 60, has not coached in any capacity since being fired by the Bills with one game remaining in the 2016 season.

"The one thing about (being on TV) is that you don't lose," Ryan said in 2017. "You'll remember every damn loss. But the wins? You don't necessarily remember. So, it takes a lot out of you. I'm tired of getting f--ked. Unless it's a real situation, there's no sense of getting into it again."

New Broncos coach Sean Payton will handle the offensive playcalling duties and tends to allow his defensive coordinators carte blanche to handle that side of the ball.

Current Saints head coach Dennis Allen served as Payton's most recent defensive coordinator during his tenure in New Orleans. Ryan's twin brother, Rob, was the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015. Rob Ryan serves as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos are loaded on the defensive side of the ball, finishing seventh in yards allowed despite massive offensive issues. Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) metric ranked Denver 10th on defense last season.

Rex Ryan served as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008. His defenses were renowned for their aggressive blitzing schemes.