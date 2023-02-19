Damian Lillard Hyped by NBA Twitter for 'Clutch' Win in 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest

Damian Lillard Hyped by NBA Twitter for 'Clutch' Win in 2023 NBA Three-Point ContestFebruary 19, 2023
The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night kicked off with the Kia Skills Challenge followed by an entertaining Starry Three-Point Contest highlighted by the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Pacers' Buddy Hield.
Haliburton was the highlight of the first round as he scored 31 points to tie the NBA Three-Point Contest record previously set by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during the first round of the 2021 competition.
NBA @NBA
Tyrese Haliburton just tied the NBA 3PT contest record in Round 1
However, it was "Dame D.O.L.L.A." who claimed the 2023 Starry Three-Point Contest crown after finishing the final round with 26 points to edge Hield, who finished with 25 points, and Haliburton, who finished with 17 points.
NBA @NBA
Dame ended his final round on FIRE
NBA @NBA
Damian Lillard. 2023 #Starry3PT contest champion.
First Round Results
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 31 points
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 26 points
- Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: 23 points
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 20 points
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: 20 points
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat: 18 points
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks: 13 points
- Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings: 8 points
Final Round Results
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 26 points
- Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: 25 points
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 17 points
Lillard, who has competed in the event four times, is the first-ever Trail Blazer to win the Three-Point Contest.
The 32-year-old is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA—shooting 37.3 percent from deep over his career—behind Curry, so it's no surprise he was finally able to claim the contest crown.
Following his win on Saturday night, NBA Twitter hyped up the veteran guard for his "clutch" performance:
Now that Lillard has finally won the Three-Point Contest, it'll be interesting to see if we ever see him compete in the event again, especially considering he said during the broadcast that he's going to retire from the competition now that he's won.
The Weber State product doesn't have much left to prove in terms of his three-point shooting. Maybe his win in the Three-Point Contest will finally make people put him in the conversation as arguably the second-best three-point shooter of all time.