    Damian Lillard Hyped by NBA Twitter for 'Clutch' Win in 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest

    Erin WalshFebruary 19, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers wins the Starry 3-Point Contest as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night kicked off with the Kia Skills Challenge followed by an entertaining Starry Three-Point Contest highlighted by the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Pacers' Buddy Hield.

    Haliburton was the highlight of the first round as he scored 31 points to tie the NBA Three-Point Contest record previously set by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during the first round of the 2021 competition.

    NBA @NBA

    Tyrese Haliburton just tied the NBA 3PT contest record in Round 1 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Starry3PT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Starry3PT</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4wDuUnQSd">pic.twitter.com/n4wDuUnQSd</a>

    However, it was "Dame D.O.L.L.A." who claimed the 2023 Starry Three-Point Contest crown after finishing the final round with 26 points to edge Hield, who finished with 25 points, and Haliburton, who finished with 17 points.

    NBA @NBA

    Dame ended his final round on FIRE 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Starry3PT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Starry3PT</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/rvnSJsvIaK">pic.twitter.com/rvnSJsvIaK</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Damian Lillard. 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Starry3PT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Starry3PT</a> contest champion. 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Starry3PT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Starry3PT</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/sAPPSDukVN">pic.twitter.com/sAPPSDukVN</a>

    First Round Results

    1. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 31 points
    2. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 26 points
    3. Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: 23 points
    4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 20 points
    5. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: 20 points
    6. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat: 18 points
    7. Julius Randle, New York Knicks: 13 points
    8. Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings: 8 points
    Final Round Results

    1. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 26 points
    2. Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: 25 points
    3. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 17 points

    Lillard, who has competed in the event four times, is the first-ever Trail Blazer to win the Three-Point Contest.

    The 32-year-old is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA—shooting 37.3 percent from deep over his career—behind Curry, so it's no surprise he was finally able to claim the contest crown.

    Following his win on Saturday night, NBA Twitter hyped up the veteran guard for his "clutch" performance:

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    DAME. IS. CLUTCH. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/zMSrnJo28C">pic.twitter.com/zMSrnJo28C</a>

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    Damian Lillard so clutch. What a finish to his turn

    Gaming Society @GamingSociety

    Dame Lillard CLUTCH

    Casey Decker @CaseyDeckerTV

    dame too clutch ⌚️⌚️⌚️

    Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

    Dame always be clutch. ALWAYS

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Congrats to Damian Lillard for winning the Three-Point Contest. Big-time shooting by a big-time shooter. Would love to see him shoot the Blazers to a big playoff upset.

    Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

    ⌚️ yessir get you one <a href="https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dame_Lillard</a> congrats!!! Hahaha he said he retiring from it with the trophy in the hand 😂😂 I feel you

    Elizabeth Banks @ElizabethBanks

    Go on, <a href="https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dame_Lillard</a>. Beautiful watching a master at work. 3-point Champ. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a>

    Reggie Chatman Jr. @ReggieChatman

    Damian Lillard is the truth

    Casey Holdahl @CHold

    Dame keeps telling anybody who asks that he should be in the conversation for the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history, and this certainly adds to his case.

    Now that Lillard has finally won the Three-Point Contest, it'll be interesting to see if we ever see him compete in the event again, especially considering he said during the broadcast that he's going to retire from the competition now that he's won.

    The Weber State product doesn't have much left to prove in terms of his three-point shooting. Maybe his win in the Three-Point Contest will finally make people put him in the conversation as arguably the second-best three-point shooter of all time.