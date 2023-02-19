X

    Colin Sexton, Jazz Praised by Twitter for 'Easy' Win in 2023 NBA Skills Competition

    Erin WalshFebruary 19, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 18: Colin Sexton #2, Walker Kessler #24 and Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz pose for a portrait before the Kia Skills Challenge as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night kicked off with the Kia Skills Challenge, and Team Jazz came out with the victory on their home court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

    Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler combined to win the Skills Challenge with 300 points after winning the team passing and team shooting portions of the event. Team Rooks of Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jaden Ivey won the relay portion to earn 100 points.

    Team Antetokounmpo, which included Thanasis Antetokounpmo and Alex Antetokounmpo, in addition to Jrue Holiday, also competed in the event and didn't win a single challenge. Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to compete in the event but sat out because of injury.

    Team Jazz scored 88 points in the team passing portion of the Skills Challenge and scored 13 points in the team shooting portion of the event to claim the crown.

    NBA @NBA

    Walker Kessler went off in Team Passing!<br><br>Team Jazz win the round.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaSkills</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a> on TNT <a href="https://t.co/ad6Y8209aX">pic.twitter.com/ad6Y8209aX</a>

    #NBAAllStar @NBAAllStar

    Team Jazz win the team shooting round to win <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaSkills</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a> on TNT <a href="https://t.co/SBDltATtwi">pic.twitter.com/SBDltATtwi</a>

    Utah Jazz @utahjazz

    your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaSkills</a> 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒔 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeNote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeNote</a> <a href="https://t.co/dTFOkBqkL4">pic.twitter.com/dTFOkBqkL4</a>

    After the win, NBA Twitter praised Team Jazz for an "easy" victory after Team Antetokounmpo (eight points) and Team Rooks (three points) struggled mightily in the shooting portion of the Skills Challenge:

    Josh Furlong @JFurKSL

    And Team Jazz wins the skills competition. Not expecting that after the first round.

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    team antetokounmpo vs team rooks vs team jazz <a href="https://t.co/pgA6wE2WWC">pic.twitter.com/pgA6wE2WWC</a>

    Brandon Ogden @BrandonOSports

    Team Jazz dominated. And Walker Kessler is a superstar.

    WA (31-29) mavs r kinda fun again @LukaStepBck77

    Team Jazz won so easily lol.. wasnt even a damn competition lmao

    Cody Shannon @codyshannon1287

    The Utah Jazz are set for the future if they can keep their young core in tact. They showed out for their hometown crowd in the skills challenge

    Adam Bushman @adam_bushman

    The bar was pretty low for the Skills Challenge, but someone had to clear it and I'm glad it was the Jazz!<br><br>Also, Walker Kessler &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

    Had Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up for the event, maybe Team Antetokounmpo would have claimed the Skills Challenge crown.

    Still, it was great to see Team Jazz claim a victory in front of the hometown crowd, especially considering they weren't expected to be that competitive on Saturday night.