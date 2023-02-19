Colin Sexton, Jazz Praised by Twitter for 'Easy' Win in 2023 NBA Skills Competition

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday Night kicked off with the Kia Skills Challenge, and Team Jazz came out with the victory on their home court at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler combined to win the Skills Challenge with 300 points after winning the team passing and team shooting portions of the event. Team Rooks of Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jaden Ivey won the relay portion to earn 100 points.

Team Antetokounmpo, which included Thanasis Antetokounpmo and Alex Antetokounmpo, in addition to Jrue Holiday, also competed in the event and didn't win a single challenge. Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to compete in the event but sat out because of injury.

Team Jazz scored 88 points in the team passing portion of the Skills Challenge and scored 13 points in the team shooting portion of the event to claim the crown.

After the win, NBA Twitter praised Team Jazz for an "easy" victory after Team Antetokounmpo (eight points) and Team Rooks (three points) struggled mightily in the shooting portion of the Skills Challenge:

Had Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up for the event, maybe Team Antetokounmpo would have claimed the Skills Challenge crown.

Still, it was great to see Team Jazz claim a victory in front of the hometown crowd, especially considering they weren't expected to be that competitive on Saturday night.