Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Submitting Bid to Host 2025 or 2026 NBA All-Star Game

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Milwaukee Bucks are submitting a bid to host either the 2025 or 2026 NBA All-Star Game, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee has only hosted one All-Star Game in its history, the 1977 ASG at Milwaukee Arena. Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018, has yet to receive the marquee event.

In March 2020, Fiserv Forum and Bucks president Peter Feigin said that the franchise had "aggressively" put its name into "many things," including hosting the NBA All-Star Game, per Nick Williams of Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Bucks submitted bids to host the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games, but the 2022 event was awarded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and this year's event was given to the Utah Jazz's Vivint Arena this weekend.

The Indiana Pacers won the bid to host the event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024.

In 2018, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the Bucks would get their chance to host the All-Star Game, so it's quite possible the franchise wins one of its bids to host in either 2025 or 2026.

"We made a commitment when the shovel went in the ground for this building that we were going to bring the All-Star game here," Silver said, per Williams. "So now we just have to pull out our calendars and figure out what year makes the most sense."

The Bucks will have some stiff competition to land the All-Star Game in either 2025 or 2026.

Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, told Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune that Los Angeles intends to submit a bid to host the 2025 All-Star Game. The Phoenix Suns are also expected to submit a bid for 2025, per Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com.

Additionally, the Boston Celtics are aiming to host the 2026 midseason classic, per B/R's Chris Haynes.