    No. 5 Kansas Stuns CBB Twitter with 'Ridiculous' 2nd-Half Comeback vs. No. 9 Baylor

    Francisco RosaFebruary 18, 2023

    LAWRENCE, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 18: Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks lays the ball up over Keyonte George #1 of the Baylor Bears in the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 18, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
    Ed Zurga/Getty Images

    Down 13 at halftime, the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks did not blink.

    Instead, the reigning national champions rode one of the most dominant stretches of their season to a 87-71 win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Bill Self's team completely flipped the game on its head after a poor opening 20 minutes and ended up with a double-digit victory.

    The second half was all Rock Chalk Jayhawk as Kansas outscored their conference rivals 55-26 in the second half.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Kansas might have just completed the most impressive second half I've seen all season. That was a reckoning.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    The power of Allen Fieldhouse is real. Kansas ends today's game on a 64-31 run to beat Baylor by 16. Jayhawks are a real threat to go back-to-back --- after losing three starters from a team that won the national title.

    Jasmyn Wimbish @JasmynWimbish

    the kansas jayhawks after the first half no-show vs. baylor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rockchalk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rockchalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/03eYVMx359">pic.twitter.com/03eYVMx359</a>

    Jennifer Robison @_JRobison

    Kansas is America's Procrastinators team. Slack off in the first half and work twice as hard in the second to complete the assignment.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    5 minutes, 32 seconds and Baylor's 13-point lead has disappeared. Different Kansas team in the second half.

    Eddie Radosevich @Eddie_Rado

    What an absolute onslaught from Kansas in the second half.

    Jamal Murphy @Blacketologist

    Just a ridiculous 2nd half for Kansas. Did not see this coming.

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    Kansas going from down 17 to the wall-ons playing. Unreal.

    Coming out halftime down 45-32, it took just over five minutes for Kansas to take the lead on a Gradey Dick three-pointer.

    It was a lead that the Jayhawks would never surrender.

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    and just like that 😤 <a href="https://t.co/XaXao18WUf">pic.twitter.com/XaXao18WUf</a>

    Four out of Kansas' five starters finished in double-digit scoring, but the team was led national player of the year contender Jalen Wilson who finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds after having just seven points in the first half.

    Kansas really tightened up defensively during that dominant stretch, neutralizing Baylor's trio of Keyonte George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, who combined for 42 points in the first half.

    The three of them struggled mightily in the second half as the Bears finished shooting just 44.1 percent from the floor. Kansas also allowed just one three-pointer in the final 20 minutes after Baylor drained nine in the first half.

    Kansas is now sits atop the Big 12 standings following the win and are on a four-game win streak, playing some of their very best basketball of the year at the right time. Meanwhile, Baylor remains third in the conference.