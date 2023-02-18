No. 5 Kansas Stuns CBB Twitter with 'Ridiculous' 2nd-Half Comeback vs. No. 9 Baylor

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Down 13 at halftime, the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks did not blink.

Instead, the reigning national champions rode one of the most dominant stretches of their season to a 87-71 win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Bill Self's team completely flipped the game on its head after a poor opening 20 minutes and ended up with a double-digit victory.

The second half was all Rock Chalk Jayhawk as Kansas outscored their conference rivals 55-26 in the second half.

Coming out halftime down 45-32, it took just over five minutes for Kansas to take the lead on a Gradey Dick three-pointer.

It was a lead that the Jayhawks would never surrender.

Four out of Kansas' five starters finished in double-digit scoring, but the team was led national player of the year contender Jalen Wilson who finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds after having just seven points in the first half.

Kansas really tightened up defensively during that dominant stretch, neutralizing Baylor's trio of Keyonte George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, who combined for 42 points in the first half.

The three of them struggled mightily in the second half as the Bears finished shooting just 44.1 percent from the floor. Kansas also allowed just one three-pointer in the final 20 minutes after Baylor drained nine in the first half.

Kansas is now sits atop the Big 12 standings following the win and are on a four-game win streak, playing some of their very best basketball of the year at the right time. Meanwhile, Baylor remains third in the conference.