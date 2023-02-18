X

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He's Not Interested in Competing in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 18, 2023

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant told reporters Saturday that he has no plans to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest:

    Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

    Ja Morant was asked what it would take for him to do the Slam Dunk Contest.<br><br>"I'm not doing the dunk contest." <a href="https://t.co/unQYmFhazd">pic.twitter.com/unQYmFhazd</a>

    Morant is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds in his fourth NBA season. The two-time All-Star has led the 35-22 Memphis Grizzlies to second place in the Western Conference leading into the midseason break.

    The 6'2" guard is one of the NBA's best in-game dunkers. He attacks the rim with tremendous ferocity and seemingly floats in the air at times.

    Fans may not be seeing him in the dunk contest, but Morant is a human highlight reel who puts on a show every game regardless.

    This year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest will take place Saturday in Salt Lake City. New York Knicks center Jericho Sims, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. and Mac McClung, who's on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, will take part this year.

