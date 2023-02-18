Report: Kyrie Irving's NBPA VP Term Ends; Donovan Mitchell Among Newly Elected VPs

AP Photo/Rob Gray

The NBPA announced Executive Committee changes on Saturday after elections were held to determine positions. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed those results:

NBPA broke down the player leadership structure of its organization on its website.

"The EC is comprised of nine members: President, First Vice-President, Secretary-Treasurer and six additional Vice-Presidents. The terms of office for the President and First Vice-President are four years while the Secretary-Treasurer and Vice-Presidents serve three year terms.

"Members of the Executive Committee are elected by their peers at the Board of Player Representatives Meetings. Any union member who is in good standing and signed to a Standard NBA Contract is eligible to run for a position on the Executive Committee."

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum has served as the president since 2021. He was flanked by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala as first vice president, but the 19-year NBA veteran's four-year team expired, per Wojnarowski. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams will step up from vice president to take his place.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving's three-year term as vice president expired, meaning there were two VP spots available.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell are now aboard for their first stints with the Executive Committee. Their terms run through 2026.

Last year, a trio of vice presidents in Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown all successfully ran for re-election. Their terms are up in 2025.

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple has been a VP since 2017. Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes serves as the Executive Committee's secretary/treasurer.