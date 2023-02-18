Zion Williamson Says He's Leaving Door Open to Compete in 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson isn't participating in this year's Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA's All-Star Weekend, but he hasn't ruled out taking part in the event in 2024 in Indianapolis.

"I think about it. I put heavy consideration into doing the dunk contest," Williamson told Complex Sports. "I feel like if I'm gonna do it, I'll probably do it next year."



The NBA's best of the best used to compete in the dunk contest, with winners including Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. But now the event typically features the best dunkers among role players and fringe contributors

For example, the last three winners include New York Knicks' Obi Toppin, Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons and Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. The lack of star-level talent has resulted in the hype surrounding the dunk contest to be pretty minimal.

Williamson regularly produces highlight-reel dunks, and he's always a top candidate to be included in the event. During a recent episode of the ETCs with Kevin Durant podcast, the Phoenix Suns star even advocated for the likes of Williamson and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to participate in the dunk contest.

"We need Zion. We need Ja," Durant said. "I think the stars need to come back. It felt like there was stars in there every year when I was a kid."

The Slam Dunk Contest's inability to attract stars has seemingly hit a new low this year with the Pelicans' Trey Murphy III, Knicks' Jericho Sims, Houston Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. and Mac McClung of the G League' Delaware Blue Coats set to participate.

That's certainly not an ideal lineup for what's supposed to be a star-studded event, and the NBA needs to start finding ways to get bigger names involved.