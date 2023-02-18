Kevin Love Bids Farewell to Cavs Fans After Contract Buyout: 'I F--king Love You'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kevin Love's last name is a pretty good indicator of his feelings toward the city of Cleveland and the entire state of Ohio after his time with the Cavaliers came to an end.

"I'll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest," he tweeted. "To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I f--king LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything."

Love's tweet came after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he and the Cavaliers completed a contract buyout that leaves him on the open market ahead of the stretch run. Wojnarowski listed the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as contenders to sign him.

While Love played the first six seasons of his career on the Minnesota Timberwolves and was a three-time All-Star during that span, he consistently reached the NBA's biggest stage during his nine seasons in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals with him at the power forward spot and famously defeated the 73-win Golden State Warriors during the 2016 Finals. Love will forever be a Cleveland legend for his contributions to that team, and he stayed longer than LeBron James and Kyrie Irving following the championship.

He became a fan favorite and clearly loves the fans back, even if he is headed elsewhere to finish the 2022-23 season.