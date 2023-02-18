Report: Thomas Pieters, Danny Lee, Brendan Steele Join LIV Golf Ahead of 2023 Season

Warren Little/Getty Images

LIV Golf is adding Thomas Pieters, Danny Lee and Brendan Steele ahead of its second season, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Pieters, a longtime star on the DP World Tour, is currently No. 34 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is the highest-ranked new addition to the tour. Lee (ranked No. 259) and Steele (No. 122) have each won tournaments on the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf is expected to announce the trio's addition Monday, when four more team rosters are revealed ahead of the new season opening Feb. 24.

Pieters, 31, has made 49 starts on the PGA Tour. He tied for 27th at the U.S. Open and tied for 28th at The Open last season.

Most of Pieters' success has come via six wins on the European Tour, where he has won six tournaments including the 2021 Portugal Masters and the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Steele and Lee have combined for four PGA Tour victories over their respective careers.

American Steele, 39, won the 2011 Valero Texas Open and the Safeway Open in 2016 and 2017. Lee, 32, is a New Zealander with one tour victory in the 2015 at the Greenbrier Classic. He has made 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season, including a tie for 16th at the American Express last month.

He most recently competed at the Genesis Invitational but missed the cut with a 36-hole total of three over.