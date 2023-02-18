49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel Won't Be Traded; Patriots Haven't Inquired About WR

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Despite rumors that the New England Patriots are interested in Deebo Samuel, it doesn't sound like the San Francisco 49ers are even going to entertain trade offers for the 2021 All-Pro wide receiver.

Per Albert Breer of The MMQB and NBC Sports Boston, someone with the 49ers "who'd absolutely know on this" situation said the Patriots "haven't called" about Samuel and they are "not trading him" anyway.

The rumor was started by James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub on Wednesday's episode of Felger and Mazz.

"I heard the Patriots, I got a text message from an NFL talent evaluator that the Patriots are sniffing around Deebo Samuel," Stewart said.

