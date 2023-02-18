Scoot Henderson Names Chris Paul, Ja Morant as Potential Dream NBA Teammates

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

It won't be long before Scoot Henderson is anointed as the savior of an NBA franchise. The 19-year-old guard is projected to be taken with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft and has the type of skill and potential that has front offices salivating.

Henderson, who's currently playing for the NBA G League Ignite, had his first opportunity to dazzle the basketball world on the national stage during the Rising Stars Game on Friday during All-Star weekend.

Although he shot just one-for-five from the field and had three turnovers, Henderson also had two assists, two steals and four points in his one game.

During one of his media sessions, Henderson mentioned Chris Paul and Ja Morant as the type of players he would want to play with.

While it is fascinating to think about Henderson playing with such dynamic talents, it's unlikely to happen any time soon. Paul's Phoenix Suns traded away their 2023 pick for Kevin Durant, and Morant's Memphis Grizzlies have played themselves out of the lottery, sitting second in the Western Conference.

In other years, Henderson would likely be the draft's top-rated prospect, but he has had to settle for second-best on most draft boards with generational talent Victor Wembanyama waiting in the wings.

Henderson, however, still believes he should be the top prospect. When he faced off against Wembanyama on Oct. 4, Henderson put up 28 points and nine assists, rivaling the seven-footer's 37 points and five blocks.

"I'm one of none," Henderson told Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports shortly after that game. "Very few come like me ... just my competitiveness and the dog in me.