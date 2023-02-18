Giannis Says He Wants to Coach After NBA Career: 'People Don't Know That About Me'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have been using the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as an audition for his future career.

Speaking to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar said he wants to be a head coach after his playing career ends.

"I was in it–I wanted to win," Antetokounmpo said after his team earned an 81-78 victory. "Afterward, when I retire, I want to be a head coach. A lot of people don't know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be. It's kind of hard, because you have no control. And, I know the game of basketball, I know how to play the game of basketball, so it's hard."

Giannis and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, coached Dwyane Wade's squad that went up against Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith's team.

It was a thrilling game that nearly went to overtime when WWE superstar The Miz hit a halfcourt three after stealing the inbounds pass with 0.7 seconds remaining, but the officials ruled the buzzer sounded before he got the shot off.

Antetokounmpo was apparently very invested in the outcome of the game for his team. He told Owczarski he lost his voice on the sidelines.

"But I got some cough drops, we got the win, I'm happy, we're good," Antetokounmpo said. He also joked his team would have won by 20 if "they would only listen to me a little bit."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was a standout in the win. He finished with a double-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to earn MVP honors.

Bucks fans certainly don't want to think about Antetokounmpo's post-playing career, but it's probably not something they have to worry about for a while. The seven-time All-Star is only 28 and playing as well as he ever has with 31.8 points per game this season.