Kings Goalie Pheonix Copley Gets Match Penalty for Punching With Blocking Glove On

Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley hit the showers early in Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks for throwing a punch while still wearing his blocking glove.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Copley was assessed a match penalty late in the second period when a fight broke out in front of the Kings' goal.

Copley was initially watching the action unfold when Ducks forward Frank Vatrano skated in front of the net and decided to push Copley's mask. The Kings goalie responded by throwing multiple punches at Vatrano while still wearing his blocking glove and helmet.

Ducks goalie John Gibson seemed like he was trying to get in on the action. He skated to center ice and banged his stick down, apparently signaling to Copley it was time to throw hands.

The officials intervened to prevent the situation from escalating any further at that point.

"They were going at [Copley] a couple of times earlier in the game, so he had probably just had enough," Kings defenseman Drew Doughty told reporters after the game. "I would have loved for the linesmen to just let 'em go, but Cop has been playing great for us, and we don't need him getting injured."

Wyshynski noted NHL Rule 51 gives referee authority to issue a match penalty if "a goalkeeper uses his blocking glove to punch an opponent in an attempt to or to deliberately injure an opponent."

Jonathan Quick finished the game in goal for the Kings.

Despite Copley's ejection, it was a good night for the Kings. They won the game 6-3 to get within one point of the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.