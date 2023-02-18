Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Wins MVP, Leads Team Pau to Win in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado won the NBA Jordan Rising Stars MVP award on Friday after leading Team Pau to a tournament victory at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to cap the first day of All-Star Weekend.

Alvarado dropped 13 points in the semifinal matchup en route to Team Pau's dominant 40-25 victory over Team Deron. He then drilled the game-winning three-pointer (which he called beforehand) to cap a 25-20 victory against Team Joakim in the final.

Alvarado was mic'd up for the event, and he provided some of the night's best entertainment thanks to his commentary.

Simply put, it was a remarkable performance for the only active undrafted NBA player on the court Friday.

The tournament consisted of four teams led by ex-NBA stars Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Jason Terry. Gasol, Williams and Noah led first- and second-year players. Terry guided a team of G Leaguers, which featured prized 2023 NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson. Team Jason fell 40-32 to Team Joakim in the semifinals.

None of these games were timed: The semifinals were played up to 40 points, while the final ended at the 25-point mark.