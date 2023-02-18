NBA Rumors: Bulls Told Teams Alex Caruso Trade Could Get Them 2 1st-Round Picks

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Inflation around the NBA was never more evident than at this year's trade deadline, as teams had very high asking prices for non-star players. It was also evident in the growing value of second-round picks, which became a hot topic of conversation in the days following the deadline.

One of the main examples of these high demands was the Chicago Bulls' telling teams that inquired about guard Alex Caruso that they "could get upward of two first-rounders" for the 28-year-old, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Caruso stayed with Chicago as the deadline passed.

"A lot of teams are holding those picks to go all-in for stars," a cap strategist told Fischer.

Caruso, an NBA champion with the Lakers in 2019-20, has been a good contributor for the Bulls since signing a four-year, $37 million deal in August 2021.

While he's averaging just 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, his value comes on the defensive end of the floor where he's consistently been one of Chicago's best wing defenders. He ranks in the top 10 in the league in steals with 1.7 per game.

Though it's on relatively low volume—2.1 attempts per game—Caruso is a 36.8 percent career three-point shooter (including 38.1 percent this year) and would've provided a boost for any contending team.