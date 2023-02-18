X

    NBA Rumors: Bulls Told Teams Alex Caruso Trade Could Get Them 2 1st-Round Picks

    Francisco RosaFebruary 18, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 23: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls shoots in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center on January 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    Inflation around the NBA was never more evident than at this year's trade deadline, as teams had very high asking prices for non-star players. It was also evident in the growing value of second-round picks, which became a hot topic of conversation in the days following the deadline.

    One of the main examples of these high demands was the Chicago Bulls' telling teams that inquired about guard Alex Caruso that they "could get upward of two first-rounders" for the 28-year-old, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

    Caruso stayed with Chicago as the deadline passed.

    "A lot of teams are holding those picks to go all-in for stars," a cap strategist told Fischer.

    Caruso, an NBA champion with the Lakers in 2019-20, has been a good contributor for the Bulls since signing a four-year, $37 million deal in August 2021.

    While he's averaging just 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, his value comes on the defensive end of the floor where he's consistently been one of Chicago's best wing defenders. He ranks in the top 10 in the league in steals with 1.7 per game.

    Though it's on relatively low volume—2.1 attempts per game—Caruso is a 36.8 percent career three-point shooter (including 38.1 percent this year) and would've provided a boost for any contending team.

    NBA Rumors: Bulls Told Teams Alex Caruso Trade Could Get Them 2 1st-Round Picks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon