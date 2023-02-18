Deion Sanders 'Won't Settle for Mediocrity' at Colorado: 'We Plan on Winning'

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A proven winner everywhere he's been, Deion Sanders expects nothing different as he takes over as the head coach at the University of Colorado.

Despite the Buffaloes going 1-11 last season, Sanders has a new-and-improved set of expectations.

"It's a whole different level of expectation around here, and you got to be able to play the game," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "So a certain level that might have been welcome, that level is no longer welcomed here. It's a whole different game now."

Sanders is no stranger to turning programs around. He helped to totally transform Jackson State's football program into a perennial contender in the SWAC after years of losing seasons.

He went 27-6 with the Tigers and never had a losing record.

Sanders won't have a bare cupboard during his first season at the helm either. He's bringing plenty of talent with him through the transfer portal and the high school recruiting class and told his team as much.

Two of the biggest newcomers to the program are Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, 247Sports' top defensive back in each of the last two recruiting cycles, who are sure to be immediate difference-makers for the Buffaloes.

It may not happen overnight, but with his recruiting ability and high standards, Sanders has Colorado well-positioned to become competitive sooner than a lot of people may think.

"We will not settle for mediocrity," Sanders said. "It is what it is. You're going to get on this program, or you're going to get up out of here. We plan on winning and we don't have time to procrastinate."

Colorado is set to open its season Sept. 2 against national runner-up TCU on the road.