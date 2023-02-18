X

    Deion Sanders 'Won't Settle for Mediocrity' at Colorado: 'We Plan on Winning'

    Francisco RosaFebruary 18, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    A proven winner everywhere he's been, Deion Sanders expects nothing different as he takes over as the head coach at the University of Colorado.

    Despite the Buffaloes going 1-11 last season, Sanders has a new-and-improved set of expectations.

    "It's a whole different level of expectation around here, and you got to be able to play the game," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "So a certain level that might have been welcome, that level is no longer welcomed here. It's a whole different game now."

    Sanders is no stranger to turning programs around. He helped to totally transform Jackson State's football program into a perennial contender in the SWAC after years of losing seasons.

    He went 27-6 with the Tigers and never had a losing record.

    Sanders won't have a bare cupboard during his first season at the helm either. He's bringing plenty of talent with him through the transfer portal and the high school recruiting class and told his team as much.

    College FB Transfer Portal @CollegeFBPortal

    Deion Sanders telling the CU Buffs football team that he's bringing his own luggage, and that they better hit the portal. This is crazy 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/004LUKiTr2">pic.twitter.com/004LUKiTr2</a>

    Two of the biggest newcomers to the program are Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, 247Sports' top defensive back in each of the last two recruiting cycles, who are sure to be immediate difference-makers for the Buffaloes.

    It may not happen overnight, but with his recruiting ability and high standards, Sanders has Colorado well-positioned to become competitive sooner than a lot of people may think.

    "We will not settle for mediocrity," Sanders said. "It is what it is. You're going to get on this program, or you're going to get up out of here. We plan on winning and we don't have time to procrastinate."

    Colorado is set to open its season Sept. 2 against national runner-up TCU on the road.