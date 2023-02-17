49ers' Trey Lance Addresses Titans Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Want to Be Anywhere Else'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

After causing a commotion on social media last month when celebrating the hiring of San Francisco's director of player personnel Ran Carthon as the Titans general manager, quarterback Trey Lance clarified that he only wants to be a 49er.

Lance posted a photo of Carthon to his Instagram story along with three fingers-crossed emojis.

While being interviewed by quarterback trainer Quincy Avery on The Q with Quincy Avery livestream Thursday, Lance cleared up any confusion on the situation that reached all the way into the 49ers facility.

"Kyle [Shanahan} told me the next morning because we had an install meeting. Kyle asked me, 'Have you seen everything? People say you're going to the Titans and stuff,'" Lance said Thursday, via SFGate.com. "I go, 'What are you talking about?' And he goes, 'I just saw it. People are talking crazy. They don't know what they're talking about. I just thought it was funny.' He was the one who told me about it. I didn't see anything."

While Lance admitted that he and Carthon did become close during their time together, he assured Avery that the post was nothing more than wishing Carthon luck on his new endeavor.

"I love it here," Lance said about the 49ers. "I don't want to be anywhere else."

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks after beginning the year as the team's starter. Third-string rookie Brock Purdy eventually took over and helped lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game.

While Purdy is set to undergo elbow surgery, assuming both he and Lance are healthy, the two will likely battle it out for the starting job next season.