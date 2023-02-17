Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis '100% Bought in' Despite Speculation About Future

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

There has been speculation that Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is unhappy with the team, but that reportedly is not the case.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show: "While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don't think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker. My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that."

Davis drew attention for his body language after Lakers star LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month. He appeared unenthused while play was stopped to celebrate James' accomplishment, but he explained that it was because he wasn't pleased the Lakers were losing the game.

"I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple," Davis said at the time. "It's nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it's their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game."

It's understandable for Davis to be disappointed in Los Angeles' ineptitude. The team sits in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 27-32 record heading into the All-Star break this weekend. The Lakers are hopeful that recent additions like D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura will help turn the season around.

Davis has an early-termination option in his contract after the 2023-24 season as part of the five-year, $189.9 million extension he signed in 2020. It would be a massive surprise to see him part ways with the franchise, but anything is possible in the current era of player movement.