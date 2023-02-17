Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich Headline 2023 Basketball HOF Finalists

AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced finalists for the class of 2023 on Friday, and it's a prestigious group including NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki as well as Las Vegas head coach (and WNBA 25th Anniversary Team member) Becky Hammon.

Class of 2023 Finalists

Miami Heat G Dwyane Wade

San Antonio Spurs HC Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs PG Tony Parker

Dallas Mavericks PF Dirk Nowitzki

Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers F/C Pau Gasol

Purdue men's basketball head coach Gene Keady

Amherst College men's basketball head coach David Hixon

Olympic gold medalist and collegiate national champion, PG Jennifer Azzi

Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Gary Blair

Six-time WNBA All-Star PG and Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon

Kansas women's basketball head coach Marian Washington

Three Rivers Community College men's basketball head coach Gene Bess (winningest coach in college basketball history)

The class of 2023 members will be announced on April 1 from Houston, the home of this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four. The enshrinement ceremony will occur on August 12 from Springfield, Massachusetts' Symphony Hall.

There's some interesting potential combinations of players and coaches who can land in the Hall at the same time.

Of note, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich could find himself in Springfield alongside his former star point guard Tony Parker and longtime assistant head coach Becky Hammon.

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, who faced each other in the NBA Finals twice and retired in the same year, should get into the Hall on the first try.

Wade is a 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion who also won Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 with Team USA.

Nowitzki played two decades for the Dallas Mavericks, leading the team to its only NBA title in 2011. He also made 14 All-Star Games.

Hammon has enjoyed tremendous success as a player and coach. She's a six-time WNBA All-Star who made the All-WNBA first team twice (2007, 2009). In addition, Hammon just won the WNBA crown in her first year as a head coach with the Las Vegas Aces.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Azzi played an integral role on the 1996 United States women's basketball team that crushed all their opponents en route to Olympic gold in Atlanta. She also led Stanford to the 1990 NCAA Division I women's basketball crown.

And then of course there's Popovich and Parker. Popovich's 1,358 lifetime wins are No. 1 in NBA history, and he also sports a tremendous .645 winning percentage. He's won five NBA titles, four of which came with Parker running the point. The six-time All-Star played 18 NBA seasons and made the All-NBA second team three times.

In sum, this is a loaded group of Hall of Fame finalists packed with star power. Wade and Nowitzki lead the way thanks to their tremendous resumes, but this should be one of the better classes in recent memory when the final group is revealed.