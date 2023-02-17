Woj: Giannis 'In Some Pain' After Wrist Injury, Wants to Play in NBA All-Star Game

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't ruling himself out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game just yet.

The Milwaukee Bucks star, who is set to serve as a captain against LeBron James, is reportedly determined to play despite suffering a wrist injury Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.

"He's in some pain. This was a painful injury. He wants to play in that All-Star Game on Sunday," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "It is important to him, as a captain and as somebody who takes that responsibility really seriously."

