    Woj: Giannis 'In Some Pain' After Wrist Injury, Wants to Play in NBA All-Star Game

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after colliding with the stanchion during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on February 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't ruling himself out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game just yet.

    The Milwaukee Bucks star, who is set to serve as a captain against LeBron James, is reportedly determined to play despite suffering a wrist injury Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.

    "He's in some pain. This was a painful injury. He wants to play in that All-Star Game on Sunday," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "It is important to him, as a captain and as somebody who takes that responsibility really seriously."

