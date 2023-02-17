Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers 'Disgusted' with QB, Don't Want Reunion amid Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Aaron Rodgers may have played his last snap with the Green Bay Packers, per longtime Packers and NFL reporter Bob McGinn .

"They are done with Rodgers," McGinn said on the Go Long podcast with Tyler Dunne (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "He's not coming back. I mean, they're disgusted with him, and they're done with him. And they're moving on."

Per Florio, McGinn's report derived from "his own instincts, his knowledge of the league" and, in McGinn's words, "discussions with someone who [has] first-hand knowledge" of the team.

McGinn also said he's "totally convinced" Rodgers and the Packers are done and that Green Bay is ready to move forward with Jordan Love as the team's QB1.

Rodgers has made public his plans to go on a four-day darkness retreat and said in part that afterward he hopes to reach a decision on his NFL future.

The four-time NFL MVP could retire or return to Green Bay, and the Packers could also trade him. Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in his contract.

Things haven't always been rosy between Rodgers and the Packers. In 2021, ESPN's Rob Demovsky outlined their sometimes fractious relationship. It appeared a split could have happened in each of the last two offseasons, but Rodgers stuck around each time.

This year could mark the end, but there will remain so much unknown until Rodgers—who signed a three-year, $150 million extension in March—reaches a decision on his future.